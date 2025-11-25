Live Belgian football in jeopardy after TV broadcaster pulls out

DAZN cameraman is seen before a soccer match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge KV, Sunday 20 July 2025 in Brussels, the 'Super Cup' where the Champions of the Jupiler Pro League Brugge meets the winner of the Croky Cup Union. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

Belgium's Pro League and DAZN have ended their collaboration, the sports streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

DAZN held the exclusive broadcasting rights for professional football in Belgium, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement after months of negotiations.

According to DAZN, the breaking point came when it was unable to conclude the necessary distribution agreements with Belgian telecom operators, a requirement set by the Pro League for this season.

Without those deals, DAZN said it could no longer fulfil its contractual obligations.

"We are disappointed that, despite various attempts to resolve the situation, we have reached a point where DAZN has no choice but to acknowledge the termination of the contract under Belgian law," said Massimo D'Amario, managing director of DAZN Belgium, in a statement.

The decision throws the Pro League's broadcast plans into uncertainty, with the league now needing to find an urgent alternative to ensure matches can still be broadcast.

Minister responds

Subscribers to DAZN can cancel their subscriptions immediately and without charge if Belgian football is no longer broadcast, said Belgium’s Federal Consumer Protection Minister, Rob Beenders, on Tuesday.

DAZN, the current broadcaster holding the rights to Belgian football, has terminated its contract with the Pro League. This decision follows a prior meeting between the minister and DAZN, prompted by an investigation by the Economic Inspectorate.

During the meeting, Minister Beenders advocated for free cancellation of subscriptions for fans, should Belgian football cease to be aired. According to a ministerial statement, DAZN later provided written confirmation of their agreement to this measure.

The minister expressed hope that the Pro League would find a solution soon to ensure fans can continue watching matches. He acknowledged uncertainty surrounding the future of football broadcasts and urged swift clarification.

Beenders confirmed close monitoring of the situation and ongoing talks with both DAZN and the Pro League to safeguard the interests of supporters.

