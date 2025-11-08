Five wanted people found during Voeren-Eijsden border checks

Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

A major international traffic operation in the border region of Voeren, Belgium, and Eijsden, the Netherlands, led to the interception of five individuals wanted by authorities.

On Thursday, over 150 police officers from Belgian and Dutch forces jointly conducted the operation, stopping approximately 400 vehicles and inspecting 800 people along the E25 motorway connecting Maastricht and Liège. The results were made public on Saturday.

The operation focused on combating drug tourism and identifying drivers under the influence. To ensure thorough checks, the motorway was closed for the entire day, forcing all vehicles to pass through the control points on both sides of the border.

Of the five intercepted suspects, two men from Liège were found to have outstanding prison sentences. Twenty-six people were caught in possession of drugs, including a Dutch national carrying 40 grammes of cocaine. Nineteen drivers tested positive for drug use, leading to immediate 15-day driving bans.

Authorities issued 81 fines for various traffic offences. One motorist was penalised after attempting to record the inspection with his mobile phone while driving in the Netherlands. He was fined €1,316 and ordered to attend a mandatory driving course.

In a separate incident, a FlixBus carrying Portuguese football fans to a Europa League match between Utrecht and Porto was stopped. Some passengers were found with illegal fireworks, which were confiscated. The bus itself was halted for hours due to safety violations, including a defective emergency door, missing emergency hammers, and insufficient documentation, such as passenger lists and transport permits, which required immediate rectification.

In Voeren, the operation was bolstered by support from other Belgian police zones, including Bilzen-Hoeselt-Riemst, Lanaken-Maasmechelen, and the federal police. Prosecutor Frank Bleyen from the Limburg public prosecutor’s office was also present to assist.

Related News