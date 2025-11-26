Man gets 15 years in prison for planning IS-inspired bar attack

Illustration picture shows the hall of Ghent Court of Appeal. Credit: Belga

A 27-year-old man from Menen, West Flanders, was sentenced again on Wednesday to 15 years in prison by the Ghent Court of Appeal for attempting a terror attack on behalf of the Islamic State (ISIL).

Abubakar S., of Chechen origin, had previously been sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of supervision by the Sentence Enforcement Court for planning to carry out an attack on an LGBTQIA+ bar in Antwerp.

The man’s wife, his brother, and another member of the organisation also had their sentences confirmed.

His wife received a sentence of eight years in prison, while the brother and the other individual were sentenced to four years, with suspensions granted for any time exceeding the 16 months they had already served in detention.

