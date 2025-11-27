Couleur Cafe reveals first names for 2026 edition

The first day of the Couleur Cafe music festival in Brussels, Friday 27 June 2025. The 34th edition of the festival is taking place from June 27th to June 29th. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman

Brussels’ Couleur Café Festival returns for a landmark 35th edition with eight new artists announced on Thursday, including Ezra Collective, Obongjayar and Three Sacred Souls.

Returning on Friday 26 to Sunday 28 June 2026, the festival takes place at the Osseghem Park, just by the iconic Atomium.

It prioritises world music, with a focus on afrobeats, reggae, hip-hop, electronic music, dub, Latin and soul as its focus, bringing the best in both international and local talents.

For its 2026 edition, the festival will kick off on Friday with the help of London new jazz stars Ezra Collective. It follows their star trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, who impressed the Couleur Cafe crowd at the 2025 edition when performing as a solo artist.

Now, he will return with his Mercury Award-winning jazz quintet, who have spearheaded the rise of London’s new jazz scene.

Set for a highly anticipated Belgian return, they have just released their latest single Joy To The World – with their 2024 single God Gave Me Feet for Dancing having even appeared on Barack Obama’s favourite songs of the year.

Known for her high-energy sets, Couleur Cafe fans will remember Angolan afro-fusion queen, Pongo, also billed to play on Friday. She is best known for her mix of traditional Angolan kuduro music with more modern styles, like dancehall, EDM, and bass music.

Also on Friday is Reemah, one of roots reggae’s most inspiring voices, and Ruger, who will close the day with his afrobeats signature. The success of Asiwaju showcases the rapid ascent of this rising star.

On Saturday, June 27, the festival hosts London’s very own with proud Nigerian roots, Obongjayar. On top of his newly released album, Paradise Now & Forever, his acclaimed collaborations with Fred Again and Little Simz have cemented his status as a must-see act.

On Sunday, the internationally acclaimed Californian R&B and soul trio Thee Sacred Souls, will soothe sore heads by performing their now-classic hits Will I See You Again and Can I Call You Rose, among many other bangers.

Also on the final day, the festival will highlight two rising stars, beginning with DC3. At just 18, the Northampton-born artist has already won multiple awards and captivated audiences across the UK and beyond. His sound fuses gospel, hip-hop, and jazz, delivering powerful messages to millions of listeners.

French hip-hop artist Genezio is another talent to watch. He has carved out his own musical identity with his debut album Les Dents du Bonheur, releasing tomorrow and already launching him into the ranks of the greats.

