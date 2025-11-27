Consumer Protection Minister demands clarity on Belgian football broadcast

DAZN cameraman is seen before a soccer match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge KV, Sunday 20 July 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

If there is no clarity today about where Belgian football will be broadcast this coming weekend, Minister for Consumer Protection Rob Beenders (Vooruit) will launch another investigation into the streaming service DAZN.

After streaming service DAZN announced this week that it was terminating its contract with the Pro League for the broadcasting of professional football, subscribers are in the dark about whether the matches will be shown this weekend.

Minister Beenders is asking DAZN and the Pro League to confirm unequivocally today whether this will be the case.

"Subscribers are entitled to transparency and accurate information. The email that DAZN sent to customers this week contained too little concrete information. People pay for a service and should not be left in the dark," said Beenders.

He emphasised that the responsibility lies with both parties. "They must work together to provide clarity."

If no answers are provided today, Minister Beenders will launch a second investigation into DAZN for failing to comply with its information obligation.

The minister previously called in the Economic Inspectorate, and the company was sanctioned for disregarding its pre-contractual obligations. "It is not up to consumers to suffer from commercial uncertainties," the minister concluded.

