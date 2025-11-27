Heavy metals found in clay beauty masks as Belgium has no regulations

Illustration of a clay beauty mask. Credit: Belga

The consumer organisation Testachats has revealed that none of the ten tested clay beauty masks were free of heavy metals.

Currently, there are no Belgian or European regulations on heavy metal content in such products, Testachats highlighted.

To interpret the findings, the organisation referred to technical guidelines from Germany’s BVL, which has defined acceptable limits for heavy metals like antimony, arsenic, cadmium, lead, chromium, mercury, and nickel.

The tested products included masks from brands such as Neutrogena, Kiko, Khiels, Garnier, and My Clarins. All of them showed traces of heavy metals, partially explained by the natural composition of clay, which is extracted from mineral-rich soils that may contain these substances.

Julie Frère, spokesperson for Testachats, noted that exceeding the suggested limits doesn’t necessarily pose an immediate health risk, as the masks are removed after short contact with the skin.

However, she emphasised the need for manufacturers to minimise heavy metal content to the lowest technically possible levels.

Testachats urged the European Union to establish clear limits to improve the quality control of raw materials and final products.

The organisation has shared its findings with the Federal Public Health Service (FPS) and the Belgian Health Minister, Frank Vandenbroucke, who reportedly pledged to press the European Commission to take action.

