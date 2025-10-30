'Serious safety risks', warns Belgian consumer watchdog over Temu and Shein

Credit : Unsplash

A report by Belgian consumer watchdog Testachats has revealed widespread safety breaches in products sold on Chinese shopping platforms Shein and Temu.

Nearly seven in ten items purchased from the two websites were found to violate European safety regulations.

Working alongside its German and Danish counterparts, Testachats examined 162 products across three categories: children's toys, USB chargers and necklaces. The items, all sold by third-party vendors, were subjected to mechanical, electrical, chemical and labelling tests. A total of 112 failed to comply with EU standards, making their sale on the European market illegal.

Toys were found to be particularly hazardous, with every toy purchased from Shein and all but one from Temu exhibiting serious defects.

Some contained small detachable parts posing choking hazards, sharp edges or toxic substances. Around 60% of toys presented medium to high safety risks.

The results for USB chargers were similarly concerning: 52 out of 54 failed at least one test, with several overheating beyond 100°C under load. Only one charger from each platform met all requirements.

Necklaces, while less hazardous overall, often contained excessive levels of cadmium, a toxic and carcinogenic metal. One piece tested contained 8,500 times the legal limit.

"Buying from Temu or Shein is a bit like playing Russian roulette," said Testachats spokesperson Julie Frère. "Some products may be fine, but others pose serious safety risks."

The organisation welcomed new control measures announced by Belgian minister Adrien Crucke and urged consumers to remain cautious. The alert has also been shared by four European consumer groups, including France's UFC-Que Choisir.

