   
36 Belgian cities and municipalities organise Car Free Sunday today
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 19 September, 2021
Latest News:
First all-amateur team of space travellers succesfully returns...
Flanders no longer requires face masks at work,...
Give third shot to people in residential care...
Need computer assistance? Try the post office...
Finance Minister wants €350 million budget effort from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 19 September 2021
    First all-amateur team of space travellers succesfully returns to Earth
    Flanders no longer requires face masks at work, Brussels still does
    Give third shot to people in residential care centres, says Vandenbroucke
    Need computer assistance? Try the post office
    Finance Minister wants €350 million budget effort from Brussels
    36 Belgian cities and municipalities organise Car Free Sunday today
    For sale: 25,000 CDs from the Muntpunt collection
    Car Free Sunday: What you need to know
    New report says Chovanec died of self-inflicted injuries
    EU and US pledge to reduce methane emissions in energy and agriculture
    Telecommunications Minister wants to extend social rate to the Internet
    Nearly 500 Belgians still stuck in Afghanistan
    Medieval burial vault discovered in Bruges
    De Wever ‘does not rule out’ stricter measures for Antwerp
    Belgian rail deploys extra trains for Cycling World Cup
    ‘Unacceptable and unsustainable’: De Croo harsh on the non-vaccinated
    New mortgage rules will make things harder for first-time buyers
    Belgium imposes phased ban on single-use plastics
    Overview: where face masks remain mandatory in Belgium
    Brussels terror attacks: ten suspects sent for trial
    View more
    Share article:

    36 Belgian cities and municipalities organise Car Free Sunday today

    Sunday, 19 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Today, on Car Free Sunday, cars are not allowed, and pedestrians and cyclists are king in 36 cities and municipalities in Belgium, including the entire Brussels-Capital Region.

    Car Free Sunday falls in the middle of Mobility Week, which takes place from Thursday 16 to Wednesday 22 September, and is “an opportunity to introduce people to sustainable solutions,” says organiser Mobiel 21.

    “The great involvement of local residents during this edition of the Car Free Sunday is remarkable,” Sanne Vanderstraeten, project manager at Mobiel 21, told the Belga news agency. “Play streets and neighbourhood gatherings dominate the programme.”

    Additionally, Car Free Sunday falls in the same period as the World Cycling Championships this year, leading various Flemish guest cities and municipalities, such as Bruges and Leuven, to do everything they can to give sustainable mobility a stage during this cycling festival.

    They will make a special alternative for the Car Free Sunday in the theme of the World Championships.

    Related News:

     

    “Healthier air, more peace and quiet, and safer traffic. A day without ‘king car’ is good for the ears, lungs and heart,” Vanderstraeten said. “It is the ideal opportunity to test various mobility alternatives, such as (electric) bicycles, e-steps and to learn more about shared mobility and public transport.”

    In the 19 Brussels municipalities, Car Free Sunday is a year-long established event. For one day, they once again form the largest car-free zone in all of Europe, according to Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt.

    “Today, the entire Brussels region is car-free. Enjoy it, make use of the space and opportunities that today offers,” she said on Twitter.


    The cities and municipalities taking part are Aarschot, Antwerp, Asse, Beveren, Boortmeerbeek, Brussels, De Pinte, Deinze, Dendermonde, Diest, Ghent, Grobbendonk, Vorselaar, Haacht, Haaltert, Heist-op-den-Berg, Hove, Ichtegem, Ypres, Kortrijk, Landen, Lier, Mechelen, Meise, Merelbeke, Oudenaarde, Roeselare, Rotselaar, Sint-Niklaas, Tienen, Tongeren, Turnhout, Veurne, Vilvoorde, Wevelgem, and Zottegem. Hasselt already organised a Car Free Sunday on 12 September.