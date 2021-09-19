Car Free Sunday: What you need to know

Sunday, 19 September 2021
By Jules Johnston
The streets of Brussels – and many Belgian cities – will again be free of cars for one day on 19 September, with the annual Car Free Sunday event set to take over the Capital Region.
As in previous years, most motorised vehicles are banned from entering Brussels between 9:30 AM and 7:00 PM on this date, as the streets usually filled with cars become spaces for activities.
There are, however, some rules. Here’s what you need to know:
Technically car-free Sunday closes the Brussels-Capital Region between 9:30 AM and 7:00 PM, but that doesn’t mean everything reopens bang on 7:00 PM.
Public transport in the region will be free on the day for the full time of service.
STIB says bicycles are prohibited on buses (and old trams).
From the official inauguration of the award-nominated old station of Laeken to a workshop to make your bike bell truly unique, a lot is going on.
For a full list of events, check here.
The city is full of events, with previous years featuring group cycling and chalk art. The best way to find these is just to walk (or cycle) around.
A problem with your brakes, a squeaky chain, or a flat tyre? Join a workshop to learn how to solve the problem with the help of a professional technician:
This is an important one to note. As with every year, there are exemptions to the ban on motorised vehicles. These are:
The Brussels Ring Road will also be open, but the entries to the Brussels-Capital Region itself will be closed.
Vehicles authorised to circulate in Brussels on this day will have to respect a maximum speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour.
If you don’t fall under the criteria above, but require a car, it’s too late to apply for exemption from the rules. Applications were possible online until 10 September.
More information on Car Free Sunday in Belgium can be found here.