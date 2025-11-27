Lower Belgian private sector pay rises expected for 2026

Brussels skyline. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Private sector wages for more than half a million employees in Belgium will rise by 2.19% on 1 January, according to HR services firms SD Worx and Acerta, although this is lower than in recent years.

It follows Statbel’s release of the smoothed health index, a statistical measure used in Belgium for indexation purposes, particularly for social benefits and pensions.

The increase applies to workers under the Joint Committee 200, which adjusts salaries annually to reflect changes in living costs. With over 500,000 employees, this committee is seen as a key indicator of wage costs in Belgium.

The 2.19% rise is notably lower than previous years. In January 2025, employees received an indexation of 3.58%, and in January 2023, a record-breaking 11.08%.

Salary adjustments will differ slightly between sectors. Food industry employees will see a 2.19% increase, transport workers 2.18%, and hospitality staff 2.189%.

However, uncertainty remains over a “capped indexation” measure proposed by the federal government in its budget agreement.

Salaries above €4,000 could be capped at a 2% increase, with a maximum raise of €80. It is unclear whether this measure will take effect from 1 January.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Federal Planning Bureau forecasts the pivotal index will be exceeded once, in January.

This would trigger automatic salary raises for civil servants, healthcare workers, and an adjustment to social benefits.

