   
Majority of companies want employees to come back to the office more often
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 September, 2021
Latest News:
Majority of companies want employees to come back...
Police launch major recruitment drive in Brussels...
Di Rupo urges the unvaccinated to ‘examine their...
36 Belgian cities and municipalities organise Car Free...
New Covid-19 police order in force in Liège...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 September 2021
    Majority of companies want employees to come back to the office more often
    Police launch major recruitment drive in Brussels
    Di Rupo urges the unvaccinated to ‘examine their conscience’
    36 Belgian cities and municipalities organise Car Free Sunday today
    New Covid-19 police order in force in Liège
    Belgium’s famed Hallerbos becomes a nature reserve
    Booster vaccination on its way in the US while the EU hesitates
    Wallonia considers Covid Safe Ticket in ‘very targeted’ sectors
    AA Gent is not and never will be for sale, says main sponsor
    First all-amateur team of space travellers succesfully returns to Earth
    Flanders no longer requires face masks at work, Brussels still does
    Give third shot to people in residential care centres, says Vandenbroucke
    Need computer assistance? Try the post office
    Finance Minister wants €350 million budget effort from Brussels
    For sale: 25,000 CDs from the Muntpunt collection
    New report says Chovanec died of self-inflicted injuries
    EU and US pledge to reduce methane emissions in energy and agriculture
    Car Free Sunday: What you need to know
    Telecommunications Minister wants to extend social rate to the Internet
    Nearly 500 Belgians still stuck in Afghanistan
    View more
    Share article:

    Majority of companies want employees to come back to the office more often

    Monday, 20 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Just over six out of ten companies (60.9%) choose to have their staff return to the office at least three days a week since the recommendation to work from home disappeared in Flanders and Wallonia.

    One in ten company directors requires a total presence at the workplace, according to a survey of 280 companies conducted by the human resources service provider Acerta in collaboration with the KU Leuven and the magazine #ZigZagHR.

    Since 1 September, the government’s recommendation to work from home has disappeared, except in the Brussels-Capital Region, but that does not mean that workers should and will once again spend the majority of their working hours in the office, according to the survey.

    Nine out of ten companies (89.8%) intend to introduce a hybrid form of working: a mixture of teleworking and office working.

    Related News:

     

    Within this group of companies that opt for hybrid working, six out of ten (60.9%) ask their staff to work primarily from the company’s premises, with teleworking as an alternative. In this case, workers will spend at least three days in the office.

    Just under 30% of employers (28.9%) take the opposite view of hybrid working, meaning that people work primarily from home and sometimes visit the office.

    The fact that 90% of employers opt for hybrid working also means that 10% do not. Most of them – 9% – will ask their employees to come to the office throughout the working week. These are mostly small companies that stick to the traditional form of work, according to Acerta.

    At the other end of the spectrum, just 1% of companies are 100% teleworking. In order to stimulate the bond between employer and employees, however, Acerta recommends combining telework with office work in a meaningful way.

    “The main thing is to fill the days spent in the office with value-added activities that are better organised on the company’s premises, such as brainstorming, team meetings, individual interviews, etc,” said Kathelijne Verboomen, director of the Acerta Consult knowledge centre.

    “It is also important to take care of the informal relationships that tend to disappear because of remote working,” she added.

    “The fact that 90% of companies are opting for a hybrid form of working is a revolution. Two years ago, we were not at all at this point,” Verboomen said. “But the provisional realisation of hybrid working is still very cautious.”

    “In reality, hybrid work is not confined to the workplace,” she added. “Not only do people no longer always work from the same place, but they also do not always work on the same project or task at the same time.”

    The Brussels Times