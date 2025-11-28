De Wever calls EU plan to use frozen Russian assets 'fundamentally flawed'

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen (R) and Belgium's Prime Minister Bart de Wever shake hands prior to a meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on November 14, 2025. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Tucat / AFP

The European Commission’s plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s recovery is "fundamentally flawed," according to Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

In a letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, seen by The Financial Times and Belga, De Wever expressed concerns about the legality and financial risks of the proposal. The plan involves utilising Russian state assets held primarily at Euroclear in Brussels, valued at approximately €140 billion.

Belgium fears that this approach could violate international law and destabilise global financial markets. De Wever criticised the Commission for failing to adequately address these concerns.

He warned that, despite the EU’s confidence in the plan’s legality, other countries might view it as an illegal confiscation and respond accordingly. This could increase financial instability and expose the EU to significant risks.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the EU might eventually need to repay the frozen funds, making a collective loan a potentially safer alternative. He also suggested that member states should share the burden more equally, using assets frozen in other countries.

De Wever cautioned against potential Russian retaliation and raised concerns that using the assets could harm peace negotiations. He stressed the importance of exploring alternative funding options.

The issue of financing Ukraine will be discussed at the EU summit on 18 December. While Belgium will not veto the proposal, De Wever stated that his government will only agree if its concerns are addressed. The Belgian PM called for member states to guarantee the entire amount, with commitments made in writing.

Related News