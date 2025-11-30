Famous Belgian theme park transforms for the festive season

From 6 December to 4 January. Credit: Walibi Belgium

After a hugely successful Halloween season, the popular Walibi Belgium theme park will now slip into its festive winter attire.

From 6 December to 4 January, the park in Wavre will host the third edition of Walibi Winter, now an unmissable event for families seeking a holiday atmosphere combining attractions, decorations, and seasonal activities.

After two successful editions, the park is scaling up: no less than 85 % of the site will be decorated, featuring nearly 80 kilometres of sparkling garlands.

This year’s event introduces two major new features. The recently inaugurated Dock World zone will join the celebrations under the name Northern Dock, a Scandinavian-style port enhanced with winter lights and an atmosphere inspired by the Far North.

Visitors will also have the chance to discover - or rediscover - Mecalodon, the family attraction opened last spring, now in a brand-new nighttime setting.

On the food side, Pizza Solo will transform into Pizz’Avalanche, a mountain-style chalet offering three new winter-inspired pizzas.

Winter universes

The seven enchanting universes that captivated visitors last year will also return. Among them, Glowing Greetings will welcome guests under an eight-metre Christmas tree, while Alpin Village will recreate the atmosphere of a mountain village with a Christmas market of fifteen festive chalets.

Frozen Land will once again host a 700 m² indoor ice rink – one of the few real ice rinks in the region – along with a cosy bar. The six sledging and tubing tracks of Chocolate Factory, the striking light show of Twinkle Town on the Dalton Terror transformed into a gigantic Christmas tree, Santa’s chalet in Polar Playground, and Festive Tropics' ice show, all complete the programme.

Included in the admission price, visitors will enjoy a wide range of activities: all-day access to the ice rink, the ice show Enchanted (performed three times a day), the sledging tracks, Santa’s chalet, and the gourmet Christmas market. A large sheltered chalet next to the market will also offer a warm place to enjoy seasonal dishes throughout the day.

Aqualibi celebrations

Aqualibi will also join the celebrations. From 13 December to 4 January, the water park will adopt festive decorations with a tropical twist, enhanced by colourful lighting.

Santa Claus will be on site every weekend until 25 December. However, the water park will be closed for maintenance from 17 November to 12 December.

Walibi Winter will welcome visitors from 11:00 to 19:00 on weekends and on 17 and 19 December, then daily during the Christmas holidays (except on 25 December and 1 January).

Opening hours

On 24 and 31 December, the park will close at 18:00, and on 27 December, it will be reserved for a private event. Ticket prices at the gate are €53 for adults and €48 for children under 1m40, with free entry for children under one metre. Until 27 November, early planners can benefit from a €15 discount thanks to the Early Bird rate of €38.

With its new themed zones, kilometres of decorations, and festive activities, Walibi Winter 2025 promises an enchanting experience for all ages, blending the charm of a Christmas market with the thrill of a winter amusement park.

