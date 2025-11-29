Arts and events in Brussels and beyond

The Brussels Times Magazine selects the best current and upcoming events and exhibitions this winter.

EVENTS

BRUXELLES SUR SCÈNES

Various locations in Brussels

Until November 30, 2025

Explore 13 of the capital's most unusual venues and cafés-théâtres in this eclectic festival. Bruxelles sur Scènes invites lovers of the arts and people less familiar with theatre to explore a rich mix of music, comedy and conviviality, with over 100 performances by established artists and emerging talents throughout November.

WINTER WONDERS

Various locations in central Brussels

November 28, 2025 to January 1, 2026

Winter Wonders (Plaisirs d’Hiver/Winterpret) will once again adorn the city centre of Brussels this festive season, with the traditional Ferris wheel, merry-go-rounds, ice-skating and over 200 chalet stalls of handmade crafts, piping hot dishes and mulled wine. The festivities will kick off in mid-November with the arrival of the iconic Christmas tree on Grand Place.

ART ANTWERP

Antwerp Expo, Jan van Rijswijcklaan 191, 2020 Antwerp

December 11-14, 2025

Organised by Art Brussels, the Flemish version of this contemporary art fair gathers some 77 participating galleries from 11 countries, showcasing established artists and fostering emerging talents.

BRAFA ART FAIR

Brussels Expo, Place de Belgique 1, 1020 Laeken

January 25 to February 1, 2026

Recognised as one of Europe's most prestigious art fairs, BRAFA puts Belgium at the centre of the fine art map. The fair welcomes art collectors, gallery owners and art enthusiasts, with thousands of works spanning all different styles and periods presented by a host of internationally renowned galleries.

BRUSSELS AFFORDABLE ART FAIR

Tour & Taxis, Avenue du Port 86C, 1000 Brussels

February 4-8, 2026

As its name suggests, this is a more wallet-friendly market, with a wide range of contemporary artworks from an array of Belgian and international galleries. The week will be filled with thousands of affordable contemporary artworks, installations and interactive workshops.

BRIGHT FESTIVAL

Various locations in Brussels

February 12-15, 2026

A calendar highlight for Instagrammers in Brussels, the Bright Festival illuminates some of the capital's most iconic spots with original artistic light installations, bringing joy to the post-Christmas lull.

MONS EN LUMIÈRES

Various locations in Mons

January 30 to February 9, 2026

Like the Bright Festival, but in Mons, playing out on eight nights in the Walloon city, in 16 installations over a 3km route.

CULTURE

THE CONGO PANORAMA

Royal Museum for Central Africa, Leuvensesteenweg 13, 3080 Tervuren

November 28, 2025 to September 27, 2026

Centred on the monumental painting created for the 1913 Ghent World Fair, this exhibition dissects how the image glorified Belgian colonial ambitions in the Congo – masking exploitation and resistance – juxtaposing original footage, archival materials and contemporary reflections.

PRESENCE OF THE PAST: A EUROPEAN ALBUM

House of European History, Park Leopold, Rue Belliard 135, 1000 Brussels

Until January 11, 2026

How do Europeans engage with the past in their everyday lives? This exhibition of photographs from across Europe looks at how history and heritage are integrated into our modern worlds.

1925: FASHION IN THE AGE OF ART DECO

Van Buuren Museum and Gardens, Avenue Léo Errera 41, 1180 Uccle

Until February 2, 2026

The Van Buuren Museum continues its Art Deco centenary activities with a stylish tribute to fashion in the Roaring Twenties. Partnering with the Fashion & Lace Museum, it showcases dazzling silhouettes, accessories and Jeanne Lanvin designs in dialogue with the museum’s architecture, blending couture, modernity and timeless glamour.

ECHOES OF DREAMS. SYMBOLISM IN BRUSSELS

Maison Hannon, Ave de la Jonction 1, 1060 Saint-Gilles

Until April 19, 2026

The Maison Hannon, itself an Art Nouveau masterpiece, is hosting this exhibition on Belgian and French Symbolism at the turn of the 20th century. Includes works by Victor Rousseau, Fernand Khnopff, Charles van der Stappen, George Minne and Jef Lambeaux.

40+ YEARS OF STIJL

Fashion & Lace Museum, Rue de la Violette 12, 1000 Brussels

Until January 11, 2026

Conceived in the Dansaert district of Brussels in the 1980s, a handful of Belgian designers – led by Sonja Noël with her Stijl boutique – began opening stores that set a new tone for fashion wear. This exhibition chronicles their influence through 68 silhouettes created by 46 designers.

DESIGN AND COMICS: LIVING IN A BOX

Design Museum Brussels, Place de la Belgique 1, 1020 Brussels

October 18 to March 1, 2026

A look at design and its relationship to the world of comics. From the emergence of comic strips in the early 20th century, to Hergé, superheroes, graphic novels and manga, they reflected the design of the period – and influenced it too.

MERCEDES, THE STORY OF THE STAR

Autoworld, Parc du Cinquantenaire 11, 1000 Brussels

December 19 to February 22, 2026

After showcasing German tuners from the 80s and 90s (on until December 14), Autoworld shifts gear to focus on just one of the country’s carmakers, Mercedes-Benz. The Benz Patent-Motorwagen in 1885 can claim to be the first ever motorcar, and since then, the brand has continued pioneering, while also designing some of the coolest cars ever made.

CERAMIC BRUSSELS

Tour & Taxis, 3 Rue Picard, 1000 Brussels

January 21-25, 2026

Ceramic Brussels, the international fair devoted to contemporary ceramics, returns to Tour & Taxis with 75 exhibitors from across the world, a focus on Spain, 20 solo shows, and guest of honour Elmar Trenkwalder.

THE LAST DAYS OF POMPEII

Terminal 1, Brussels Expo, Place de Belgique 1, 1020 Brussels

Until February 1, 2026

The first of two Pompeii exhibitions in Brussels, this one uses virtual reality to recreate life in the doomed Roman city before the eruption of the volcano Vesuvius in AD79.

BACK TO POMPEII

Shed 4B, Tour & Taxis, Avenue du Port 86C, 1000 Brussels

December 19, 2025 to July 19, 2026

This Pompeii exhibition also uses immersive tech to help visitors experience the city’s last tragic moments, in what its publicity promises is “a breathtaking show that will leave you speechless.”

BELGIAN RAILWAYS UNDER OCCUPATION: BETWEEN COLLABORATION AND RESISTANCE

Train World, Place Princesse Elisabeth 5, 1030 Schaarbeek

Until June 28, 2026

Trace how Belgium’s railways and railway workers navigated the dark years of Nazi occupation (see separate article in this issue): photographs, artefacts and personal testimonies reveal stories of moral conflict, courage and survival.

EUROPALIA ESPAÑA

Across Belgium

Until February 1, 2026

Delve into Spain’s rich cultural tapestry as Europalia – the grand biennial celebration in Brussels and beyond – spotlights the country’s art, music, film, dance and literature with over 150 events. One of the highlights is the Bozar exhibition on court painter Francisco de Goya, which brings together a selection of his paintings, drawings, and prints in dialogue with works by predecessors, contemporaries, and followers.

WOMEN’S BUSINESS/BUSINESSWOMEN

Museum Plantin-Moretus, Vrijdagmarkt 22, 2000 Antwerp

Until January 11, 2026

Over three centuries, women have been indispensable and omnipresent in the Plantin-Moretus family business, but they largely remained invisible to the public. The exhibition tells the story of the women who, for nine generations, lived, worked and resided in the printer’s home on the Vrijdagmarkt.

GIRLS. ON BOREDOM, REBELLION AND BEING IN-BETWEEN

MoMu, Nationalestraat 28, 2000 Antwerp

Until January 2, 2026

Girlhood is beautiful and complex, but how is it represented and remembered? And how does the idea of “the girl” continue to shape our visual culture and fashion? Through the eyes of the artists, designers, photographers and filmmakers, in this exhibition, girlhood is not just about seeing but remembering and imagining.

MARY OF HUNGARY. ART & POWER IN THE RENAISSANCE

Royal Museum Of Mariemont. Chaussée de Mariemont 100, 7140 Morlanwelz

Until May 10, 2026

Sister of Holy Roman Emperor Charles V and governor of the Low Countries, Mary of Hungary was a central figure in the 16th century – and made her palace in Binche and her pavilion in Mariemont. This exhibition uses exceptional loans of paintings, sculptures, drawings, engravings, manuscripts, gold and silverware, and archival documents from more than 40 institutions to plunge visitors into an imperial saga where art, history and diplomacy intertwine.

BELDAVIA

La Fonderie, Rue Ransfort 27, 1080 Brussels

Until June 28, 2026

La Fonderie blends fiction and current events with an exhibition that immerses visitors in the many challenges faced by migrants as they seek housing and recognised status in Belgium – or, in this case, Beldavia, an imaginary and surreal country where the language, culture, rules and laws are incomprehensible.

ART DECO. STYLE IN A CHANGING SOCIETY.

BELvue Museum, Place des Palais, 7, 1000 Brussels

Until January 1, 2026

In this centenary year of Art Deco, BELvue is showcasing sculptures by renowned artists such as Marcel Wolfers and Oscar Jespers, vases by Charles Catteau, glassware by Val Saint Lambert, decorative tiles, stylised book bindings, furniture, medals, and much more.

EARLY GAZE

FOMU, Waalsekaai 47, 2000 Antwerp

Until March 1, 2026

Belgians were early enthusiasts for photography in the 19th century, experimenting with new techniques, settings and styles for the nascent art form, as this exhibition shows (see separate article).

CLEOPATRA SUPERSTAR

Liège-Guillemins railway station, Liège

November 28, 2025 to July 5, 2026

Cleopatra was the original queen of drama, power and eyeliner. As both shrewd political strategist and timeless icon, she made Caesar swoon and Antony lose his marbles – and would later be endlessly reinterpreted by popular culture. In other words, she pioneered early celebrity influencer culture. It’s history, but with more seduction and fewer scrolls.

LOISIRS-PLEZIER BRUSSELS 1920-1940

Maison Autrique, Chaussée de Haecht 266, 1030 Schaerbeek

Until April 4, 2026

Step back into the exuberant interwar years as Maison Autrique charts how Brussels rushed into speed, jazz, cinema and radio through posters, photos and objects by designers like Magritte and Lucien De Roeck.

BRUSSELS, LA CONGOLAISE

MigratieMuseumMigration, Rue des Ateliers 17, 1080 Molenbeek

Until December 13, 2026

Through rough archival and personal photographs, paintings, life-stories and music, this exhibition showcases the vibrant Congolese presence in Brussels – a unique migration story of identity, memory and culture.

OFFSIDE – FOOTBALL IN THE CITY

STAM, Godshuizenlaan 2, 9000 Ghent

November 28, 2025 to May 26, 2026

Dive into nearly 150 years of football in Ghent–from playground kickabouts to women’s teams, legendary moments of KAA Gent, Kevin De Bruyne and everyday club stories - through jerseys, photos and video.

ROCOCO REBOOT!

Modemuseum Hasselt, Gasthuisstraat 11, 3500 Hasselt

Until February 22, 2026

A re-imagining of the rococo era’s fashion world, from corsets and petticoats to print magazines and men’s tailoring, exploring how those styles still resonate today.

ART EXHIBITIONS

MAGRITTE. LA LIGNE DE VIE

KMSKA, Leopold de Waelplaats 1, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium

Until February 22, 2026

Back in 1938, René Magritte gave a lecture so surreal it could have melted clocks if Dali hadn’t already done that. Now, thanks to AI, his voice returns to guide you through his own mysteries: apples, clouds, doors, and existential dread.

DONAS, ARCHIPENKO & LA SECTION D'OR

KMSKA, Leopold de Waelplaats 1, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium

Until January 11, 2026

Discover the vibrant world of Marthe Donas, the Antwerp-born modernist who defied convention and conquered the avant-garde under the gender-neutral name Tour Donas. This exhibition reunites her luminous cubist and abstract works with those of Ukrainian sculptor Alexander Archipenko and fellow artists of La Section d’Or, including Mondrian and Modigliani–revealing a forgotten chapter of modernism that was daring, elegant, and strikingly diverse.

ALBERT IRVIN: EARLY WORK FROM THE ’60s

Nino Mier Gallery, Rue Ernest Allard 25, 1000 Brussels

Until December 20, 2025

Before London swallowed him whole, Albert Irvin painted like a man on a mission. These rare oils from the Swinging Sixties are big, brash, and unapologetically optimistic.

ALICJA KWADE: DUSTY DIE

M Leuven, Leopold Vanderkelenstraat 28, 3000, Leuven

Until February 22, 2026

German-Polish artist Alicja Kwade is known for her provocative sculptures and installations, blending science, philosophy and art to study ideas of time, chance and gravity.

MICHEL MOUFFE

Espace Gaston Bertrand, Rue du Filleul 18, Forest

Until December 21. 2025

The Fondation Gaston Bertrand inaugurates its new public space in Forest with an exhibition by painter Michel Mouffe, whose luminous abstract works will be shown alongside pieces by Bertrand himself.

NICOLA MAGRIN – DEL CIELO E DELLA TERRA

Fondation Folon, Drève de la Ramée, 1310 La Hulpe

Until March 1, 2026

Italian painter Nicola Magrin’s wild watercolour landscapes, with sweeping skies, solitary figures and delicate blues, evoke journeys both real and imagined.

THe “S” GRAND ATELIER. NOVÊ SALM

BPS22, Boulevard Solvay 22, 6000 Charleroi

Until January 4, 2026

The "S" Grand Atelier, a contemporary art centre in Vielsalm in the Ardennes, has fostered scores of young talents over the past three decades. This showcase includes graphic works, installations, sound pieces, videos, 3D animations, digital creations and musical performances.

JOHN BALDESSARI: PARABLES, FABLES, AND OTHER TALL TALES

Bozar, Rue Ravenstein 23, 1000 Brussels

Until February 1, 2026

The first major European exhibition of John Baldessari since his passing in 2020, it brings together more than 60 works from public and private collections, alongside an extensive programme of talks, performances and screenings that highlight his lasting influence on contemporary visual culture.

DAVID HOCKNEY. THE SONG OF THE EARTH

CAP/Beaux-Arts Mons Rue Neuve 8, 7000 Mons

Until January 25, 2026

This exhibition explores the connection between humanity and nature through David Hockney's work, alongside pieces by the likes of Van Gogh and Munch. It features a variety of Hockney’s art, from large-scale paintings to digital works and installations, showcasing landscapes and portraits from his time in California, Normandy and Yorkshire.

WHAT’S THE WORD? JOHANNESBURG!

Fondation A, Avenue van Volxem 304, 1190 Brussels

Until December 21, 2025

Johannesburg may be a vibrant, resilient city, but it is also one of the most unequal in the world, mainly due to the legacy of apartheid. This exhibition shows it through the eyes of nine young South African photographers who provide a layered narrative that both confronts and redefines Johannesburg’s image.

GEORGE MINNE: THE PRODIGAL SON

Museum Dhondt-Dhaenens, Museumlaan 14, 9831 Deurle

Until December 21, 2025

The quirky Museum Dhondt-Dhaenens is hosting an exhibition featuring work by Belgian sculptor George Minne alongside major loans, including rarely exhibited sculptures and drawings that focus on themes such as mourning, corporeality, and emotional connection.

MICHEL COUTURIER: LA FRICHE DE LA GALAXIE

Centrale for Contemporary Art, Place Sainte-Catherine 45, 1000 Brussels

Until February 22, 2026

This is the first major monographic exhibition in Brussels of the work of artist Michel Couturier, who died last year. Initiated during his lifetime, it focuses on the last ten years of his work, and includes his photography, video work and drawings.

ROBERT DOISNEAU. INSTANTS DONNEES

La Boverie, Parc de la Boverie, 4020 Liège

Until April 19, 2026

The most comprehensive exhibition ever devoted to Robert Doisneau will open at La Boverie in Liège, celebrating one of the 20th century’s greatest photographers. The retrospective will bring together nearly 400 images, from 1934 to 1992, showcasing the richness, poetry and sensitivity of Doisneau’s gaze – including Le Baiser de l'Hôtel de Ville, perhaps the most romantic photo ever taken. It also features Doisneau’s intriguing photos from Belgium.

MAURICE, TRISTESSE ET RIGOLADE

Hangar, 18 Place du Châtelain, 1050 Ixelles

Until December 21, 2025

Through vivid photographs and family archives, Belgian photographer Charlotte Abramow honours her father’s journey through illness and rebirth with tenderness, wit and surreal visual poise.

FIRE

Boghossian Foundation – Villa Empain, Avenue Franklin Roosevelt, 67, 1050 Ixelles

Until March 1, 2026

Works by some 50 modern and contemporary artists explore the elemental power, symbolism and dual nature of fire – from hearth to inferno, smoke to spark – across painting, sculpture, video, installation and tapestry.

STEPHAN VANFLETEREN. TRANSCRIPTS OF A SEA

MSK Gent, Fernand Scribedreef 1, 9000 Ghent

Until January 4, 2026

The renowned photographer immerses himself in the sea’s many moods – storm-tossed, misty or mirror-calm – and engages with 400 years of marine art to explore our complex relationship with water.

SCIENCE

DAY OF SCIENCE

Meise Botanic Garden, Nieuwelaan 38, 1860 Meise

November 23, 2025

Meise Botanic Garden is laying on a packed programme for this year’s Day of Science. Curious scientists of all ages can come and taste different types of coffee and bananas, tap into a tree and discover all sorts of unusual plant species and animals, from flatworms to clawed frogs.

HAPPY U

Musée L, Place des Sciences 3, 1348 Louvain-la-Neuve

Until February 22, 2026

The Musée L is as eclectic a museum as you will find. It showcases items from the archives of the University of Leuven, now UCLouvain in Louvain-la-Neuve, from ancient manuscripts to stuffed animals. This is a special exhibition celebrating 600 years since the university’s founding.

VISUAL SYSTEM: CROSSING

Atomium, Place de l'Atomium 1, 1020 Brussels

Until January 2, 2026

The artist collective Visual System is currently occupying the exhibition spaces in the Atomium with its digital and symphonic work that combine to create a unique sensory experience. With original music by Thomas Vaquié, “it creates hypnotic immersive environments, with light and sound, that explore the relationship between space and time, nature and science, waking dreams and reality.”

ZOO OF THE FUTURE

Gare Maritime, Avenue du Port 86c, 1000 Brussels

Until December 30, 2025

A virtual zoo conceived by animal rights group GAIA that aims to immerse visitors amongst creatures in their natural habitat, using AR and VR tech to show what their life is like in the wild.

FLIGHT

Royal Museum of Natural Sciences, Rue Vautier 29, 1000 Brussels

Until August 9, 2026

How do we defy gravity to hover in the clouds? From hummingbird to drone, peregrine falcon to the Concorde, this exhibition unravels the mystery of flight, exploring where nature meets technology.

PERFORMANCE

ALEXANDRE BOUGLIONE CIRCUS

Brussels Expo, Parking C, Strombeek-Bever 1853 // Place Flagey, 1050 Ixelles

November 22 to December 7, 2025, then December 18 to January 4, 2026

Alexandre Bouglione’s large, colourful circus tent is returning to Brussels this Christmas, first at Heysel and then Place Flagey, with a show featuring international illusionists, acrobats, trapeze artists and clowns.

BRUSSELS INTERNATIONAL GUITAR FESTIVAL & COMPETITIONS

Théâtre du Vaudeville, Galerie de la Reine 11, 1000 Brussels

November 28 to December 2, 2025

The only one of its kind, this Brussels guitar fiesta has established itself as one of the major events of its kind in Europe, with concerts, masterclasses, exhibitions and competitions, with genres ranging from classical and Latino to Baroque, Brazilian jazz and flamenco.

MALALA YOUSAFZAI

La Madelaine, 14 Rue Duquesnoy, 1000 Brussels

December 4, 2025

Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai visits Brussels as part of her European book tour for her new book, Finding My Way, where she shares stories of resilience, exile and hope from young refugee women around the world.

MUSIC CHAPEL FESTIVAL

Flagey, Place Sainte-Croix, 1050 Ixelles

December 5-6, 2025

The Music Chapel Festival aims to immerse viewers in the four elements – earth, water, air and fire – each with their own sound, energy and colour. Includes the ensemble Les Métamorphoses and pianist Jonathan Fournel, winner of the Queen Elisabeth Competition 2021, and a closing concert with Brussels Philharmonic, conducted by Kazushi Ono.

COUDENBERG SOUND BOX FEST

Coudenberg Palace, Place des Palais 7, 1000 Brussels

November 23 to December 14, 2025

Much more than a classical music festival, Coudenberg Sound Box Fest offers audiences double concerts across four Sunday evenings, in the archaeological site of the Coudenberg Palace. This year’s programme includes Franco-Flemish 16th century polyphony, Mozart on period instruments, minimalistic and poetic night performances, 18th century and contemporary women composers.

NORMA

La Monnaie/De Munt, Place de la Monnaie, 1000 Brussels

December 9-31, 2025

Experience the soaring bel canto masterpiece at its most dramatic, as the druid priestess Norma faces love, betrayal, and destiny. With its breathtaking arias and emotional intensity, this production showcases Bellini’s sublime score and the unforgettable Casta diva.

BREL

Théâtre National, 111-115, Bd Emile Jacqmain, 1000 Brussels

January 7-18, 2026

Jacques Brel was Belgium’s troubadour, whose passionate, personal songs spoke to a generation. Dance mavens Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker and Solal Mariotte have somehow choreographed his chansons in this new creation.

BRUSSELS JAZZ FESTIVAL FLAGEY

Flagey, Place Sainte-Croix, 1050 Ixelles

January 15-24, 2026

A highlight of the Brussels jazz calendar, Flagey’s beloved festival, has a packed programme of innovative jazz, young European and international talent, and three projects from artist-in-residence Wajdi Riahi.

ROMÉO ELVIS & OSCAR AND THE WOLF

Ancienne Belgique, Blvd Anspach 110, 1000 Brussels

December 15-16, 2025

Building bridges across Belgium’s language divide, Roméo Elvis and Oscar and the Wolf debuted their first collaboration, Ceiling, on Belgium’s national holiday in July in front of a 100,000-strong crowd. They will appear on stage together for more at Ancienne Belgique for a show blending new material, and old favourites.

RAYE

AFAS Dome (formerly Sportpaleis), Schijnpoortweg 119, 2170 Antwerp

February 1, 2026

Britain’s most brutally honest pop star brings her powerhouse voice – and possibly a few tears – to Antwerp. Expect confessions, catharsis and chart-topping soul from the woman who turned heartbreak into art and Grammys.

HOOVERPHONIC

Lotto Arena, Schijnpoortweg 119, 2170 Antwerp

February 6, 2026

Belgium’s cinematic pop trio dig out the string-lush masterpiece that made them international (yet very Belgian) and slam it into full arena mode as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal trip-hop album, The Magnificent Tree.

DAVID BYRNE

Forest National, Avenue Victor Rousseau 208, 1190 Forest

February 18, 2026

The baggy suit may be older, but the ideas are fresher than ever. The art-pop genius behind the Talking Heads returns with a new album, Who is the Sky? and a brainy stage spectacle that blends music, movement and mild existential panic.

MIKA

Forest National, Avenue Victor Rousseau 208, 1190 Forest

February 20, 2026

The irrepressible pop showman returns, armed with glitter, falsetto and enough pastel tailoring to light up Brussels.

THE LAST DINNER PARTY

Forest National, Avenue Victor Rousseau 208, 1190 Forest

February 27, 2026

Britain’s most over-educated rock band bring their baroque bangers and corseted chaos to Brussels. A heady mix of Bowie, Botticelli and bad behaviour – this is indie theatre at its most deliciously excessive.

KESHA

Lotto Arena, Schijnpoortweg 119, 2170 Antwerp

March 9, 2026

Pop’s glitter-soaked rebel returns, with her Tits Out Tour, still ready to dance on tables to belt out cathartic anthems, raw vocals and just enough chaos to remind you she once brushed her teeth with Jack Daniel’s.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

AFAS Dome (formerly Sportpaleis), Schijnpoortweg 119, 2170 Antwerp

February 23, 2026

Florence Welch descends in a flurry of lace, reverb and possible witchcraft, this time on the back of her raucously acclaimed new album, Everybody Scream. Still the only frontwoman who makes despair feel like a religious experience.

DARA Ó BRIAIN

Cirque Royale/Koninklijk Circus, Rue de l'Enseignement 81, 1000 Brussels

March 4, 2026

Ireland’s quick-witted comedy powerhouse Dara Ó Briain brings his razor-sharp humour and masterful storytelling to Brussels.