Belgian economy grew slightly in the third quarter

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Belgium’s economy grew by 0.3% in the third quarter compared to the second, according to the National Bank on Friday.

Year-on-year growth reached 1% when compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Quarterly growth was strongest in the construction sector, which rose by 0.9%. Both industry and services reported a 0.3% increase.

Household consumption rose by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, while investments in housing dropped by 2.4%.

Government consumption spending increased by 0.7%, with public investments rising by 0.6%.

Meanwhile, business investments recorded a notable growth of 2.8%.

