Buses to replace trains between Brussels-Luxembourg and Ottignies

Illustrative image of a train conductor on a train. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Train services between Brussels-Luxembourg and Ottignies will be replaced by buses this weekend, the SNCB and railway network operator Infrabel announced on Friday.

The disruption is due to ongoing works to expand the Brussels-Ottignies RER line to four tracks. To ensure the safety of workers, all train traffic will be interrupted on 29 and 30 November.

Infrabel will continue constructing new platforms at Profondsart station and carry out catenary work on the La Hulpe-Ottignies segment.

To minimise inconvenience, the SNCB has arranged bus replacements for all train services on this route. Passengers can travel on these buses using their train tickets.

Travellers are advised to use the journey planner on the SNCB app or website for updated travel options during the works.

