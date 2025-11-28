Parts of Brussels-North station recognised as protected heritage

A passenger pictured in the hall of the Brussels-North station. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Large parts of Brussels-North railway station are now officially recognised as protected regional heritage sites, according to outgoing Brussels Secretary of State for Urban Planning and Heritage, Ans Persoons.

The announcement follows the publication of the decision in the Belgian Official Gazette. The protected station features were listed due to their historical, aesthetic, and artistic value.

Elements now protected include the clock tower, façades, roofs, ticket hall with its monumental U-shaped staircase, the former train museum hall, and the seven platforms with original features such as canopies, shelters, wooden phone booths, and solid wood benches.

Controversy surrounding the wooden benches arose years ago when the railway company, SNCB-NMBS, replaced several with metal ones. Protests resulted in some wooden benches remaining.

The recognition does not prevent SNCB-NMBS from making necessary adjustments to the station. Modifications for modern traveller needs – such as escalators, lifts, screens, and speakers – are allowed, provided they respect heritage considerations.

SNCB-NMBS recently learned of the decision and stated it is analysing the implications. In late 2019, the company completed major renovations, restoring the concourse to its original glory and installing lifts and escalators on all platforms.

Located in Schaerbeek, Brussels-North station was built between 1938 and 1956. Its modernist design, featuring cubist volumes, symmetry, and vertical lines, was created by architects Paul and Jacques Saintenoy and Jean Hendrickx-Van den Bosch.

Persoons described the station as more than just a functional building, calling it a vital gateway to Brussels and a landmark in the city’s landscape. Protecting such railway heritage affirms the city’s identity and ensures the preservation of post-war modernist architecture for future generations.

The recognition is part of broader plans to redevelop Brussels’ North Quarter into a vibrant, green, multifunctional space, where Brussels-North station will play a central role.

Other Brussels railway stations, such as Central and Congress, have already been added to the protected monument list.

