Wallonia launches team to respond to cyberattacks

Illustrative image of a cyber security team. Credit: Belga/ Hatim Kaghat

Seven months after a cyberattack targeted Wallonia’s administration, the region has launched its “Cyber Response Team,” announced Digital Minister Pierre-Yves Jeholet on Friday.

The team, consisting of experts from various fields, will operate across Wallonia around the clock to respond to cyber incidents or attacks affecting local governments, schools, healthcare organisations, and the Wallonia Public Service.

Its primary mission is to provide swift and effective support during emergencies, ensuring the recovery of critical systems. Additionally, it will offer guidance and assistance throughout the resolution process.

The creation and oversight of the “Cyber Response Team” fall under the responsibility of the Digital Agency, as part of the Digital Wallonia initiative.

NRB, a leading company in Wallonia’s digital sector, has been appointed as the service provider, with a budget of €2.5 million allocated until the end of 2026.

