De Wever government wins confidence vote

Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during the debate on the government's statement, at a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Friday 28 November 2025. Credit Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Belgium's Government, led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, won the confidence vote on Friday at around 2 pm.

The Federal Chamber granted the vote of confidence, with the majority prevailing over the opposition.

The decision follows nearly 20 hours of debate on the State of the Union address delivered forty-eight hours earlier by De Wever.

The speech outlined the principles of the budget agreement reached by the government early on Monday morning after a night of discussions.

The Prime Minister was expected to address the Chamber on 14 October, but disagreements within the majority forced him to postpone the deadline.

