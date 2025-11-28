Friday 28 November 2025
Bpost raises price of stamps and parcels

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Image of a parcel sorting center of Belgian postal company Bpost. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium's postal company, Bpost, will raise the prices of stamps and parcels next year.

Standard stamps for individuals will cost €1.63 each, or €1.58 per stamp when purchased in sheets of ten. Thematic stamps will cost €1.68 each. These prices reflect increases of 9 to 10 cents compared to 2025, representing rises of 5.7 to 6.5%.

Priority stamps will cost €2.52 each, or €2.47 per stamp in sheets of five. Thematic priority stamps will be priced at €2.57 each. These changes amount to increases of 14 to 15 cents, or 5.8 to 6.3%.

Registered mail will start at €9.85 per letter, marking a rise of 58 cents or 6.3%. International stamps, for both European and non-European destinations, will cost 17 cents more, with increases ranging from 5.4 to 6.1%.

Parcel shipping through Bpost will also become more expensive in 2026. For private customers buying shipping tickets online, prices will range from €7.10 to €18.55 depending on the parcel’s weight and whether additional guarantees are included. This represents a rise of 3.3 to 16.3% compared to 2025 rates.

For shipping tickets purchased at Bpost offices, prices will start at €8.60, an increase of 3%. However, international parcel shipping rates will remain unchanged.

