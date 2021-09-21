   
Increase in new coronavirus infections, but also in testing
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021

    
    
    

    

    Credit: Belga

    The average number of coronavirus infections recorded on a weekly basis has once again risen above 2,000, however, the number of tests being taken has also increased.

    Between 11 and 17 September, an average of 2,065 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, a 6% increase compared with the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday morning.

    The average number of tests that were performed daily increased by 14%, to 47,227, whilst the positivity rate has slowly started to drop, and now sits at 4.8%, a 0.4% decrease since last week.

    During the same period, the average number of people dying per day from the virus has decreased and now sits at 5.7, a 29% decrease compared to last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,51.

    Between 14 and 20 September, on average, 59.4 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, the same as during the previous week.

    On Monday, a total of 728 people were in hospitals due to an infection (18 more than on Sunday), including 222 patients being treated in intensive care (+6), with 127 on a ventilator (-1).

    The virus reproduction rate has slightly increased to 0.98. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has been increased slightly after several days of this figures gradually decreasing and now sits at 244.9 over the past 14 days.

    As of Sunday, more than 8.5 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 74% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.3 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 84% of the adult population in Belgium, and 72% of the total population.

    As the vaccination campaign across Belgium is coming to a halt, these figures rarely increase on a daily basis.

    The Brussels Times