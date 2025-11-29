Leuven public prosecutor launches investigation into discredited gynaecologist

Court in Leuven where Public Prosecutor's Office is also housed. Credit: Courts and tribunals of Belgium

The Leuven prosecutor’s office has launched a judicial investigation into a gynaecologist who has recently faced allegations of misconduct.

A complaint alleging sexual misconduct has been filed with the police, according to the prosecutor’s office. Victims are encouraged to report any incidents to the police or the judicial authorities, and all complaints will be handled in collaboration with specialised police services.

In recent days, dozens of women have come forward in various media outlets to share their experiences of the doctor’s inappropriate behaviour. The gynaecologist has been suspended from his duties at RZ Tienen and UZ Antwerp, where he was employed.

