List of blocked sperm donors published online

The non-profit organisation Donorkinderen has published a list of 29 blocked sperm donors on its website. The organisation claimed on Friday that the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) has had this list for months.

According to Donorkinderen, it is "unbelievable" that politicians are informed of excesses and medical conditions before the parents and donor children involved.

On Tuesday, during a committee meeting on donor issues in the House of Representatives, the FAMHP presented a list of 29 sperm donors who were blocked between 2022 and 2025.

These donors were blocked because serious medical risks were identified for them or their donor children, according to a press release. "In several cases, the death of a donor child was the reason for the eventual blocking."

Right to information

The non-profit organisation believes the government is shielding crucial information from affected citizens and victims. "By doing so, they are undermining transparency," said Steph Raeymaekers, chair of the non-profit organisation Donorkinderen.

"Because we believe that parents and donor-donated children have a right to information, we have decided to post the list on our website. This way, parents and donor-donated children can check for themselves whether they belong to one of the groups involved," she said.

According to the non-profit organisation Donorkinderen, all 29 donors also exceeded the legal limit: in Belgium, sperm from a single donor can be used to form families of up to six women. Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) previously stated that, in these cases, it involves between 7 and 27 families per donor.

