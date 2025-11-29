Flemish volunteers cleared 1,100 tonnes of litter last year

Trash lays next to an overflowing bin on the beach at the Belgian coast in Blankenberge on Tuesday 13 August 2024. Credit: Belga

In the past year, 25,968 volunteers cleared 1,100 tonnes of litter, accounting for a fifth of the waste collected by cities and municipalities in Flanders.

On Saturday, the Mooimakers group in Pelt joined Environment Minister Jo Brouns (CD&V) to clean up the streets. Their efforts removed litter including cigarette butts, packaging, and even a fish, all of which were packed into rubbish bags.

The number of volunteers involved in litter collection continues to grow annually. This year, 25,969 individuals registered in the “Mijn Mooie Straat” app developed by OVAM, marking an increase of 412 from the previous year. In Pelt alone, 186 families have officially signed up, though many more volunteers go unregistered.

Despite these efforts, litter remains a significant concern in Flanders. According to Jan Verheyen of OVAM, the total collected litter in 2024 rose to 6,969 tonnes, a 5.3% increase compared to 2023. Verheyen noted that while public littering remains stable, waste generated outside homes and disposed of in public bins is growing, which offers a small ray of hope.

Minister Brouns highlighted the importance of volunteers in improving neighbourhood safety. Cleaner streets contribute to a better sense of security, he said. “As Flemings, we are all annoyed by litter and illegal dumping. These volunteers are vital in helping local authorities and the region maintain clean streets, which is important for safety too. Surveys consistently show that neglected, dirty streets lead to feelings of insecurity.”

