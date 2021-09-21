   
Juvenile suspect in homophobic murder case escaped institution, remains at large
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
Latest News:
Juvenile suspect in homophobic murder case escaped institution,...
Latest unemployment figures are ‘slightly less favourable’...
Discounts, not sustainability, attract Belgian shoppers...
J&J says second vaccine dose boosts efficacy to...
Recently-vaccinated Brussels residents get free PCR test to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 September 2021
    Juvenile suspect in homophobic murder case escaped institution, remains at large
    Latest unemployment figures are ‘slightly less favourable’
    Discounts, not sustainability, attract Belgian shoppers
    J&J says second vaccine dose boosts efficacy to 94%
    Recently-vaccinated Brussels residents get free PCR test to go out for dinner
    Day of celebration for Forêt de Soignes
    Belgium in Brief: How Do You Eat Your Vegetables?
    Brussels ‘coronavirus terraces’ must be gone by 31 October
    EU launches app and student card to simplify studying abroad
    DesignEuropa Awards to honour leaders in European product design
    Still 480 people on list for Belgian evacuation from Afghanistan
    Covid Safe Ticket will remain red for 11 days after positive test
    Ghent’s Vrijmoed named 3rd best ‘vegetable restaurant’ in the world
    Skiing in Austria only possible with Covid-19 pass
    Prime Minister De Croo visits goat farm for Agriculture Day
    Five police officers injured after traffic check incident in Brussels
    Doctors want coronavirus measures for under-12s in schools to be dropped
    Increase in new coronavirus infections, but also in testing
    Fatal cycling accident in Ghent raises safety concerns with tram tracks
    How Car-free Sunday in Brussels compares to a normal day
    View more
    Share article:

    Juvenile suspect in homophobic murder case escaped institution, remains at large

    Tuesday, 21 September 2021

    LGBTQ protest Brussels. Credit: Jilke Tielemans/The Brussels Times

    One of the suspects in the murder of a gay man earlier this year escaped on Saturday from the institution where he was being held by order of the juvenile court.

    A spokesperson for the Flemish agency Opgroeien confirmed to De Standaard that the minor suspect escaped via the roof with another youngster.

    A car was waiting to take them away, and the two have been reported to authorities.

    The suspect is one of three teenagers being investigated for the murder of 42-year-old David Polfliet.

    The murder took place in a park in the East Flemish city of Beveren, near Antwerp, where the three teenagers are thought to have lured Polfliet under the pretense of a date arranged using the gay dating app Grindr.

    Two of the boys were 17 years old and one was 16 at the time of the murder, which is being treated as a hate crime.

    The escape happened at the Community Institution for Special Youth Care in Wingene on Saturday night, according to HLN.

    A spokesperson said that the staff of the institution immediately searched the area without success.

    “Everyone – police, prosecutors, the institution’s team and the youngsters’ friends and parents – is involved in finding them as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

    The institution is not a formal prison, and HLN reported that there have been multiple escapes over the years.

    The Brussels Times