Following deadly Hong Kong blaze China launches anti-fire hazard campaign

Damaged buildings are seen in the aftermath of a major fire that swept through several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 28, 2025. Hong Kong authorities said on November 28 the death toll from the city's worst fire in decades had risen to at least 94, with the blaze almost entirely extinguished. Credit: AFP

China has launched a campaign to address fire hazards in high-rise buildings following a deadly blaze in Hong Kong that claimed at least 128 lives.

The initiative will focus on construction sites involving interior or exterior renovations in occupied buildings, particularly the use of flammable materials and bamboo scaffolding.

According to CCTV, the use of such materials and bamboo scaffolding is believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The campaign aims to tackle banned construction practices, equipment such as non-fire-retardant bamboo scaffolding, and unregulated protective nets.

It will also target unauthorised projects or those carried out without adherence to standard procedures, the broadcaster reported.

