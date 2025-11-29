Following deadly Hong Kong blaze China launches anti-fire hazard campaign

China has launched a campaign to address fire hazards in high-rise buildings following a deadly blaze in Hong Kong that claimed at least 128 lives.
The initiative will focus on construction sites involving interior or exterior renovations in occupied buildings, particularly the use of flammable materials and bamboo scaffolding.
According to CCTV, the use of such materials and bamboo scaffolding is believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
The campaign aims to tackle banned construction practices, equipment such as non-fire-retardant bamboo scaffolding, and unregulated protective nets.
It will also target unauthorised projects or those carried out without adherence to standard procedures, the broadcaster reported.