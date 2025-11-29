Belgium commemorates death of GP amid 'wave of violence against care workers'

Image of emergency service vehicles. Credit: Belga

A memorial ceremony was held on Saturday morning by the Domus Medica association for Dr Patrik Roelandt, who was murdered during a home visit ten years ago in Izegem.

Dr Roelandt was killed by a patient on 1 December 2015, and his death marked a rise in violence against healthcare professionals, according to Domus Medica. A study published this year by the Vias Institute revealed that paramedics, firefighters, and medical staff continue to face frequent aggression.

Out of the 1,700 emergency responders surveyed, 90% reported experiencing some form of aggression in the past year. Almost half of respondents encountered physical violence, including being pushed, spat at, or having objects thrown at them. Verbal abuse is also common, with one in seven emergency workers facing weekly insults, and 60% of responders reported being threatened or intimidated at least once.

Domus Medica described Dr Roelandt’s killing as the start of a concerning trend of rising aggression against healthcare staff. The organisation highlighted the ongoing significance of his death ten years later, as many workers continue to face these issues today. Additionally, the study found that one in three healthcare responders consider leaving their profession due to aggressive behaviour.

Despite experiencing violence, many incidents still go unreported to police or supervisors. Reasons include time constraints or a belief that the incidents are not serious enough. The study also revealed that 70% of emergency responders suffer from work-related stress and feel less happy as a result.

Domus Medica has urged all healthcare workers to report incidents of violence to the national hotline for aggression against doctors run by the Orde der Artsen.

