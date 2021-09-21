‘Striking’ rise in new vaccinations in the Netherlands after expansion Covid pass

Since the Netherlands announced that it would introduce a ‘Covid pass’ in the hospitality sector, the number of people who were vaccinated in the country increased for the first time in weeks.
Last week, almost 150,000 people in the Netherlands received a shot, compared to just under 127,000 the week before, according to the weekly vaccination figures of the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).
“We cannot be sure of the cause [of the increase], but the timing is definitely striking,” a spokesperson for the Dutch health services (GGD) told local media outlet NOS on Wednesday.
In the days following the official announcement, the municipal health services immediately saw a sharp increase in the number of vaccine appointments, report local mediafromall over the Netherlands.
Additionally, the increase is due to people getting vaccinated for the first time: last week, almost 68,000 people received their first dose, compared to over 44,000 the week before – a 53% increase.
A similar surge in vaccination appointments happened in France this summer, where almost a million first shots were booked the day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the ‘pass sanitaire’ (health pass) would be made mandatory to enter bars, restaurants and museums.
In January 2021, the Netherlands became one of the last countries in the European Union to start vaccinating its population against the coronavirus. Since then, roughly 12.7 million people have received their first shot.
In Belgium, the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) is already needed to travel and attend events, but will also be required in the hospitality industry, the nightlife sector, sports and fitness centres, trade fairs and congresses, and the cultural sector from 1 October, but only in Brussels-Captial Region for now.
“We are not yet seeing the effects of this,” said Inge Neven, the head of the Brussels health inspectorate during a press briefing on Tuesday. “Please note that I am saying ‘not yet,’ and hope that it will still come.”