Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Backstory?

    Wednesday, 22 September 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Canva

    Yesterday I was talking about vegetarian restaurants, today it’s chocolate, as a new award from French restaurant guide Gault & Millau has named a former financial worker Brussels Chocolatier of the Year.

    Ok, it isn’t so much the chocolate that caught my attention (enticing though it is), but the drastic career change from a presumably secure and well-paid job to something completely unrelated but about which you are passionate. Here’s someone who has taken a private passion and gone after it in a professional capacity.

    It’s a fantastic backstory, and I’m sure we all have our own personal joys that we confine to the after-hours, second to life’s more urgent engagements that put food on the table and a roof over our heads.

    It’s constantly surprising how people have hidden talents you didn’t expect – look no further than the people suggesting recipes yesterday on Twitter. So, what’s your thing?

    Worked as a barista, so you can bust out a great coffee? Made cocktails through college?

    Did some crazy gap year job you still talk about to this day?

    Worked as a butcher, a baker, a candlestick maker, only to nurture those skills at home?

    What’s your secret passion?

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    1. Covid-19: Number of patients in hospital drops below 700

    The number of patients currently in hospital as a result of Covid-19 has fallen to 684, after being over 700 since 16 September. Here’s more.

    2. Former financial worker wins Brussels Chocolatier of the Year

    Credit: Gault & Millau/ Vanessa Renard

    A former professional in the financial sector has been awarded the title of Brussels Chocolatier of the Year in the Chocolatier 2022 guide, produced by French restaurant guide Gault & Millau. Here’s more.

    3. Wallonia will ‘clearly’ require Covid Safe Ticket soon, says Health Minister

    The Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will “clearly” soon be introduced across certain sectors in Wallonia, confirmed Walloon Health Minister Christie Morreale on Wednesday. Read More.

    4. Aldi and Lidl will also stop selling broiler chickens

    Grocery chains Aldi and Lidl are the latest to sign the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC), joining Delhaize and Colruyt in a pledge to support better living conditions for the chickens sold in its stores. Read more.

    5. Study: 23 harmful pesticides in Belgian bedrooms

    Belgian bedrooms can contain as many as 23 different harmful pesticides, according to a study by the action group Velt, which campaigns against the chemicals. Read more.

    6. Three Belgian resistance heroes honoured with a statue

    Three young men from Brussels who set out in 1943 to rescue a train of deportees headed for Auschwitz – and succeeded spectacularly, are to be honoured with a statue, the Brussels parliament has decided. Read more.

    7. Cycling World Championships: Belgium just misses time trial top spot

    Wish you understood more about what’s happening with cycling in Belgium at the moment? Read more.