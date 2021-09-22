Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Backstory?...

Yesterday I was talking about vegetarian restaurants, today it’s chocolate, as a new award from French restaurant guide Gault & Millau has named a former financial worker Brussels Chocolatier of the Year.
Ok, it isn’t so much the chocolate that caught my attention (enticing though it is), but the drastic career change from a presumably secure and well-paid job to something completely unrelated but about which you are passionate. Here’s someone who has taken a private passion and gone after it in a professional capacity.
It’s a fantastic backstory, and I’m sure we all have our own personal joys that we confine to the after-hours, second to life’s more urgent engagements that put food on the table and a roof over our heads.
It’s constantly surprising how people have hidden talents you didn’t expect – look no further than the people suggesting recipes yesterday on Twitter. So, what’s your thing?
Worked as a barista, so you can bust out a great coffee? Made cocktails through college?
Did some crazy gap year job you still talk about to this day?
Worked as a butcher, a baker, a candlestick maker, only to nurture those skills at home?
