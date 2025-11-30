Home nursing group calls for end to 'witch hunt' amid fraud allegations

The personnel of medical care at home organization 'Wit-Gele Kruis' hold a protest action in Hasselt on Monday 30 January 2023. Credit: Belga

The White-Yellow Kruis,a large, non-profit home nursing and healthcare organization in Belgium, has called for an end to the “witch hunt” against alleged fraud in home nursing in an open letter issued on Sunday.

The statement comes in response to recent reports about widespread fraud in the sector following revelations of potential large-scale malpractice by an independent home nurse in Houthulst. Figures cited by VRT NWS, based on data from several health insurance funds, indicated that in seven out of ten cases, excessive charges were found during patient inspections.

In the letter, the organisation emphasised the importance of cultivating trust and respect for home nursing, describing it as a profession centred on care, proximity, and compassion. It noted that in some situations, higher charges may reflect necessary adjustments to meet patients’ real needs, rather than fraudulent intent. The primary aim is to provide appropriate support that allows people to live at home for as long as possible.

The Wit-Gele Kruis, a leading provider of home nursing services in Flanders, reiterated its call for strict anti-abuse measures and the introduction of a new funding model. However, it also urged for calm, dignity, and constructive dialogue, warning that negative portrayals are deeply affecting the sector and home nurses on a personal level.

Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has announced plans to launch a pilot project in collaboration with the sector, shifting home nurses’ payment system from per treatment to hourly rates. Meanwhile, the minister aims to present an anti-fraud plan later this year in partnership with the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (RIZIV).

Last year in Flanders, the Wit-Gele Kruis provided home nursing services to an average of 57,223 patients per month and employed 6,650 staff by the end of 2024.

