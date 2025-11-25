Parliament to question some federal ministers over social fraud

From the left to the right, Frank Vandenbroucke, Éléonore Simonet, David Clarinval. Credit : Belga

Five Belgian federal ministers with responsibilities linked to combating social fraud will be heard by the Chamber's Social Affairs Committee, its chair, Denis Ducarme, announced on Tuesday.

Committee members reached a unanimous agreement to summon Frank Vandenbroucke (Inami oversight), David Clarinval (Onem), Anneleen Van Bossuyt (CPAS), Rob Beenders (Social-fraud enforcement) and Éléonore Simonet (Self-employed).

The hearings follow an RTL-TVi report titled "Sans boulot, tous fraudeurs?", (No job, all fraudsters?), which featured individuals living on benefits who openly refused to work.

The programme promoted strong reactions across the political spectrum.

Ducarme, an MR MP, had also proposed inviting the journalist behind the report, but no consensus was reached on that point.

MPs will be able to submit written questions ahead of the hearings. Ducarme hopes the sessions can be held before the end-of-year recess.

The aim, he said, is to assess which measures have already been implemented and which still need to be taken.

Related News