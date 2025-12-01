An exceptionally warm Belgian autumn but with little sunshine

Autumn. Credit : Unsplash.

The first half of November saw exceptionally warm weather, with an average temperature of 12.2°C — the second highest since records began in 1892, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The average temperature for the entire month was 8.4°C, compared to the seasonal norm of 7.2°C. This aligns with the trend of an unusually warm and dark autumn in 2025.

Throughout the autumn season, the average temperature reached 12°C, exceeding the typical 11.2°C.

Maximum and minimum averages were also above standard norms, with highs of 15.2°C and lows of 9.1°C, compared to usual figures of 14.8°C and 8.0°C. This makes it the fifth warmest autumn based on minimum temperatures since records began.

November recorded extreme temperature variations.

On 23 November, temperatures plunged to -11.5°C in Elsenborn (Eastern Cantons), while the seasonal peak was 32.1°C on 7 September in Lichtervelde (West Flanders).

At the reference station in Uccle, temperatures ranged from -3.2°C on 22 November to 30.3°C on 7 September.

Sunshine was scarce during the autumn season, with 249 hours and 34 minutes recorded, far below the typical 332 hours and 51 minutes for this period.

This makes it the second darkest autumn based on the current reference period (1991–2020). November saw more sunshine (59 hours 38 minutes) compared to October (46 hours 10 minutes).

Rainfall was slightly below seasonal norms, with an average of 201.9 mm over 51 days, compared to the usual 209.3 mm over 48.5 days. November was wetter than average in Uccle but drier in other regions.

The highest daily rainfall occurred at Hockai (Stavelot) with 62.0 mm on 8 September.

Snow appeared for the first time in November, with a one-centimetre accumulation in Uccle between 20 and 23 November. The greatest snow buildup was 16 cm in Mürringen (Eastern Cantons) on 20 November.

Related News