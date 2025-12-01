Belgian FA reveals World Cup ticket sales system for supporters

Belgium's players pictured during a training session of the Red Devils, the Belgian national soccer team, in Liege on Monday 17 November 2025. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Football Union has announced the ticketing procedure for the upcoming World Cup, which will feature 48 nations and take place from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

To secure tickets within the sections reserved for Belgian supporters, fans must be members of the 1895 Belgian Fan Club, the official supporters’ club of the Belgian Football Union.

Membership ranking, which is based on points earned by attending matches of the national team, will determine ticket priority.

Members will receive their individual rankings and access codes on Tuesday, enabling them to request one ticket each between 11 December and 13 January.

Ticket distribution will depend on ranking, with higher-ranked members having a better chance of obtaining tickets at the most favourable prices.

If demand exceeds availability for a particular match or ticket category, allocation will be based on rankings, carried out by the Belgian Football Union on 14 and 15 January.

Belgian fans will have access to 8% of the stadium capacity at World Cup venues. Ticket categories and prices have yet to be confirmed, though an official FIFA resale platform will be provided.

Fans can still join the 1895 Belgian Fan Club, though late registrations will result in the lowest rankings. Membership must be secured by 8 December to be eligible for ticket requests.

For non-members, two sales phases for tickets in neutral sections will be available: from 10 to 24 February, and from 1 April to July.

