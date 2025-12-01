Record bankruptcies in Belgium in November

A sign indicates a clearance sale. Credit: Belga

In November, 952 companies went bankrupt in Belgium, marking the worst November on record, according to business information firm GraydonCreditsafe.

The number of bankruptcies increased by 15% compared to November 2024.

This sharp rise was partly attributed to the autumn holidays taking place in October this year, as most business courts held more hearing days in November.

Over the first eleven months of 2025, 10,583 companies filed for bankruptcy. This is the second-highest figure ever recorded, following 2013.

Flanders saw a record-breaking 5,993 bankruptcies between January and November.

These bankruptcies in 2025 have endangered 23,453 jobs across Belgium.

The construction, real estate, and transport sectors are on track to set record numbers of bankruptcies this year, GraydonCreditsafe reported.

