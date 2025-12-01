Belgium's DPG Media restructures after RTL Netherlands acquisition

Illustration shows a logo on the building of DPG Media in Antwerp, Wednesday 22 January 2020. Credit: Belga

DPG Media, the parent company of VTM, Qmusic, and HLN in Belgium, announced its transformation into an integrated publishing and audiovisual company with three business units.

This reorganisation follows the recent launch of DPG Media’s acquisition of RTL Netherlands. The deal, first announced in December 2023, saw the Belgian media group purchase RTL Netherlands for €1.1 billion.

With the acquisition, DPG enters the Dutch television and streaming market, adding RTL and Videoland to its current holdings, which include print, radio, and online brands such as AD, de Volkskrant, NU.nl, and Qmusic.

The company aims to leverage scale and better respond to evolving needs of streamers, viewers, listeners, readers, and advertisers. To achieve this, it has established three business units: Audio & Video, News Media & Magazines, and Online Services.

Sven Sauvé will lead the Audio & Video division, overseeing local operations in both Belgium and the Netherlands. This unit prioritises the development of a successful streaming platform featuring top local series and programmes.

In Belgium, Dirk Lodewyckx will direct the Audio & Video operations and take charge of radio activities across Belgium and the Netherlands.

Bert Willemsen has been appointed to lead News Media & Magazines, with ambitions to grow daily use, digital subscriptions, and advertising revenue in both Belgium and the Netherlands.

Felix Tenniglo will head Online Services, focusing on the expansion of online service brands that help and inspire consumers with significant or complex purchases.

CEO Erik Roddenhof emphasised DPG’s commitment to maintaining relevance and accessibility for traditional media platforms, ensuring their value for both consumers and advertisers.

According to reports, the new organisational structure will not affect employment within the company.

Related News