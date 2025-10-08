Google integrates even more AI into search results

This illustration photograph shows logos of Google in Brussels on September 29, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Those using Google will now encounter even more artificial intelligence in their searches, as the tech giant rolls out its enhanced AI mode in Belgium and several other countries.

The new AI mode, integrated into the popular search engine, resembles ChatGPT or Google’s own AI chatbot, Gemini.

While Gemini focuses on creating content as a personal assistant, AI mode is designed for users seeking information. The feature will appear as a separate tab on the search results page and within the Google app.

Google says the AI mode is particularly effective for addressing longer, more complex queries that previously required multiple searches.

It can also answer questions based on photos, create structured tables, and handle follow-up questions for deeper interactions.

Previously only available in English, AI mode now supports several additional languages, including Dutch, French, and German, making it accessible to users in Belgium.

Hema Budaraju, Vice President of Product Management for Search at Google, described the feature as the future of search during a recent press briefing. "We are moving from information to intelligence," she said. "The goal is for users to ask anything and receive meaningful assistance."

Concerns about the potential impact on web traffic and content creators were raised during the briefing, with some suggesting that AI responses reduce clicks to external websites. Google, however, disputes this claim.

"We believe traffic is stable, and there’s no dramatic decline," Budaraju said. "Every day, we continue to drive billions of clicks to websites. Additionally, users who click through from AI-generated answers tend to engage more deeply with those sites."

DPG Media, the Flemish-Dutch company behind popular news platform hln.be, stated that the impact of AI-enhanced search on their traffic has so far been minimal.

"Search engines account for only a small part of our traffic" said Stefan Havik, Chief Digital Officer of DPG Media. "Our audiences turn to us because of our strong brand identity. That’s why we’ve been investing for years in direct traffic."

Meanwhile, Belgian publisher Roularta, which owns sites like Knack, Trends, and Flair, noted a drop in visitors coming from Google.

"To offset this decline, we are doubling down on alternative channels such as newsletters and direct traffic," said CEO Xavier Bouckaert.

