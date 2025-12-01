Man in court for attempted terrorist murder after wild ride through Antwerp

The federal prosecutor has demanded a ten-year prison sentence for a man being prosecuted for attempted murder with a terrorist motive, among other charges.

On the evening of 17 January, a 35-year-old man from Borgerhout, recklessly drove his car at high speed through Antwerp’s city centre, running a red light at the junction of Rooseveltplaats and Van Ertbornstraat.

A pedestrian crossing the street narrowly managed to jump out of the way.

He continued his dangerous journey through various streets, including Stadspark, Paleisstraat, and Brederodestraat.

He drove on bicycle and pedestrian paths at speeds of up to 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, endangering numerous people. Police eventually stopped him on the Singel near Konijnenwei.

Amin M. was arrested on suspicion of malicious obstruction of traffic, armed resistance, and attempted murder.

Further investigation into his internet search history and social media activities suggested possible terrorist motives. The federal prosecutor’s office took over the case after evidence indicated he had been a supporter of Islamic State since 2020.

Prosecutors claim he spread propaganda and intended to carry out a terrorist attack. A message written on his cell wall reads, "The World Islamic State is coming soon."

His lawyers felt that the federal prosecutor was focusing too much on his search history and social media.

"That is unrelated to the facts; our client had no terrorist intent. He was depressed and struggling with financial and relationship problems. He did indeed drive like a madman, but he did not want to kill anyone," said lawyers Cédric Monheim and Kris Luyckx.

"The camera footage shows how he decided at the last moment to swerve or brake so that he would not hit anyone," they added.

They pleaded for acquittal on charges of attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group and requested a suspended sentence for the other charges.

The verdict will be handed down on 13 January.

