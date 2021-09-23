Wallonia expands Covid Safe Ticket from mid-October...

Wallonia will expand the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in certain sectors in the entire region for everyone aged 16 or over from mid-October, the Walloon government decided on Thursday.

From mid-October, people will be required to show a valid CST to prove that they are fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative or recovered from an infection in the past six months to gain access to bars, nightclubs, events and residential care centres.

The CST will also become mandatory in sports halls and fitness centres, Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo said on RTBF television.

“We want to be transparent, clear and coherent for the citizens,” he said, adding that the Walloon government is aligning its rules with those of the Brussels-Capital Region.

The measure has a dual purpose, as the government aims to make people reconsider their previous stance and get vaccinated after all, and make sure that people feel more at ease in places that require the CST.

“If the CST is required, you can take off your face mask, you can work without having to keep your distance, and the virus will also circulate less there,” he said.

In principle, the measure could remain in force until the end of 2022, unless vaccination and infection rates improve earlier.

In Flanders, the issue will be discussed this week, a spokesperson for Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke confirmed The Brussels Times.