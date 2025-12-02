One in four Flemish teachers on the verge of burnout - survey

A teacher uses a digital 'whiteboard' during a geometry class on symmetry at the Van den Borne primary school in Jette, Brussels, Wednesday 12 March 2008. Credit: Belga / Herwig Verhault

One in four Flemish teachers are at very high risk of burnout, and one in six are seriously considering leaving the profession, according to a study by Ghent University.

The research, conducted in spring by motivational psychologist Maarten Vansteenkiste, surveyed 3,503 teachers from 163 schools in Flanders.

It found that nearly one-third of teachers feel mentally exhausted, while a similar proportion believe their workload negatively impacts their cognitive performance.

Of those surveyed, 23.9% face a high risk of burnout, while 16.9% are 'seriously' thinking about giving up teaching. An additional 21.4% are 'moderately' considering leaving the profession.

The study attributes these challenges to the frustration of three key psychological needs: autonomy, connection with colleagues and students, and a sense of competence.

Those at high risk of burnout score poorly in all three areas, with 84.7% reporting frustration in these domains. Similarly, 82.5% of teachers considering leaving the profession experience significant difficulty meeting these psychological needs.

The report highlights a disconnect in perceptions of autonomy. While the majority of teachers describe feeling connected to their colleagues (78.3%) and students (85.8%), only 39.1% say they have significant autonomy in the classroom.

Administrative burdens and the introduction of new tasks without adequate explanation are among factors causing frustration.

Psychologist Vansteenkiste clarified that greater autonomy should not mean unrestricted freedom for teachers but should come with proper support and guidance.

He also pointed out that the low sense of competence among teachers is a major source of stress, with only 61.2% considering themselves "very competent".

Meanwhile, Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir, a supporter of strict classroom management inspired by the English model, frequently emphasises the importance of order and structure.

However, Vansteenkiste argues that rigid discipline is outdated. He suggests that external rewards may motivate students temporarily, but lasting engagement comes from understanding the value of rules rather than simply pleasing teachers.

