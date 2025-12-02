Teenage girl on bike hit by rubbish lorry in Antwerp

Antwerp Ambulance. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem.

A 16-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a refuse truck during the morning rush hour in Antwerp.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, local police confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened near the Kattendijkdok in the Eilandje district.

According to a police spokesperson, the cyclist entered the road at around 8:30am between two parked cars.

While crossing, the collision with the refuse truck could not be avoided, the spokesperson added.

The girl was taken to Cadix Hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the traffic accident has been launched.

Related News