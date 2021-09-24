Number of new Covid-19 infections remains above 2,000...

The average number of people testing positive with the coronavirus on a weekly basis continues to remain above 2,000, whilst the number of people getting tested remains high.

Between 14 and 20 September, an average of 2,059 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, a 4% increase compared with the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Friday morning.

However, the average number of tests that were performed daily also increased, by 11%, to 47,788.7, while the positivity rate has slowly started to drop, and now sits at 4.8%, a 0.1% decrease since last week.

During the same period, the average number of people dying per day from the virus was 6.1, a 17% decrease compared to last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,543.

Related News

Between 17 and 23 September, on average, 55.3 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 9% decrease since the previous week.

On Thursday, a total of 692 people were in hospitals due to an infection (three more than on Wednesday), including 216 patients being treated in intensive care (-1), with 123 on a ventilator (-6).

The virus reproduction rate has come down slightly to 0.93. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has increased slightly and now sits at 245.7 over the past 14 days.

As of Wednesday, more than 8.5 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 74% of the total population.

Meanwhile, more than 8.34 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 72% of the total population.

As the vaccination campaign across Belgium is coming to a halt, these figures rarely increase on a daily basis.

The Brussels Times