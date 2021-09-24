   
Number of new Covid-19 infections remains above 2,000
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 September, 2021
Latest News:
Number of new Covid-19 infections remains above 2,000...
Public transport services to be disrupted by national...
Cheat Sheet: How does today’s strike impact me?...
Suspect arrested for murder of resident (85) in...
Chronically ill made fewer doctor visits during pandemic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 September 2021
    Number of new Covid-19 infections remains above 2,000
    Public transport services to be disrupted by national demonstration
    Cheat Sheet: How does today’s strike impact me?
    Suspect arrested for murder of resident (85) in Brussels care home
    Chronically ill made fewer doctor visits during pandemic
    European Quarter will be centre stage for Bright Brussels Festival
    Parliament concerned by welfare of animals exported from EU
    ‘Hit them in their wallet’: seize cars of street racers says Groen Party
    European Commission launches consultation on air quality based on new WHO guidelines
    Europe one step closer to a ‘universal charger’ system
    Flanders ends face masks in secondary schools, Brussels does not
    Covid Safe Ticket not enough to convince Brussels’ unvaccinated
    Leonardo DiCaprio invests in Dutch cultured meat company
    Wallonia expands Covid Safe Ticket from mid-October
    Europeans remain upbeat about travelling, despite Delta variant
    Belgium in Brief: Fifi The Llama Fights Covid
    Belgium wins 18 medals at European Life Saving Championships
    Llama antibodies have ‘significant potential’ as Covid-19 drug, research shows
    Ghent included in top ten ‘sexiest’ LGBTQ-safe travel destinations
    Top Antwerp chef opens restaurant staffed by refugees
    View more
    Share article:

    Number of new Covid-19 infections remains above 2,000

    Friday, 24 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The average number of people testing positive with the coronavirus on a weekly basis continues to remain above 2,000, whilst the number of people getting tested remains high.

    Between 14 and 20 September, an average of 2,059 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, a 4% increase compared with the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Friday morning.

    However, the average number of tests that were performed daily also increased, by 11%, to 47,788.7, while the positivity rate has slowly started to drop, and now sits at 4.8%, a 0.1% decrease since last week.

    During the same period, the average number of people dying per day from the virus was 6.1, a 17% decrease compared to last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,543.

    Related News

     

    Between 17 and 23 September, on average, 55.3 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 9% decrease since the previous week.

    On Thursday, a total of 692 people were in hospitals due to an infection (three more than on Wednesday), including 216 patients being treated in intensive care (-1), with 123 on a ventilator (-6).

    The virus reproduction rate has come down slightly to 0.93. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has increased slightly and now sits at 245.7 over the past 14 days.

    As of Wednesday, more than 8.5 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 74% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.34 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 72% of the total population.

    As the vaccination campaign across Belgium is coming to a halt, these figures rarely increase on a daily basis.

    The Brussels Times