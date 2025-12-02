Ukraine's NATO membership to be discussed with the alliance - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte addresses the media during a pre-ministerial press conference on the eve of a meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs at NATO headquarters in Brussels on December 2, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO will be the subject of specific discussions directly involving the transatlantic alliance, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

When asked about the peace process initiated by the United States, he said he was "very confident" and reaffirmed the willingness of Ukraine and the countries of the organisation to end as quickly as possible a war he described as "slaughter".

"Everyone (NATO countries and Ukraine, editor's note) wants to end this slaughter, which is costing the lives of 20,000 Russian soldiers every month and many Ukrainians," Mark Rutte emphasised.

He deplored the attitude of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appeared in military fatigues "far from the front line" and knowing "that he is responsible for the deaths of 20,000 of his compatriots every month."

When asked about the peace process initiated by Washington, which has attracted much criticism due to the territorial and military concessions demanded of Ukraine, Mark Rutte declined to criticise the Trump administration.

"They are constantly aligning themselves with the Europeans and NATO, so I cannot criticise this process." He emphasised the importance of a "just" peace that guarantees Ukraine's sovereignty and deters Russia from further attacks.

On Ukraine's accession to NATO, the Secretary-General acknowledged that there was still no consensus among all the Alliance's member countries.

However, he reiterated his commitment to the declaration issued at the end of the Washington summit, which states that "Ukraine's future lies in NATO".

On Wednesday, the organisation's foreign ministers will meet in Brussels. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will be present, as will Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs. Notably, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be absent.

