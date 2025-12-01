Kremlin says US envoy Witkoff will meet Putin on Tuesday

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff speaks at the American Business Forum at the Kaseya Center in Miami on November 6, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for Donald Trump, is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss the US plan to end the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin announced on Monday.

The meeting with Witkoff is scheduled for the afternoon, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.

This visit follows negotiations between US and Ukrainian delegations held in Florida on Sunday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the talks as “productive.”

Despite this, Rubio cautioned that significant challenges remain before a final agreement can be reached.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the upcoming week "crucial" for Ukraine. On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris.

Zelenskyy faces intense political and military pressures, as Donald Trump expresses optimism about resolving the conflict that Russia initiated nearly four years ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was welcomed at the Élysée Palace on Monday by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss ongoing peace negotiations for Ukraine.

It marks Zelenskyy's tenth visit to France since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Tomorrow, Zelenskyy will visit Ireland for the first time.

