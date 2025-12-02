Belgian Government to discuss budget deal on Tuesday night

Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during the debate on the government's statement, at a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Friday 28 November 2025. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Federal Government will meet on Tuesday evening to discuss unresolved details of the recent budget agreement, multiple government sources confirm.

Last week, an agreement was reached on the multi-year budget plan extending to 2029, which aims to deliver a budgetary effort totalling €9.2 billion.

Key measures include a wage indexation cap for 2026 and 2028 and an increased VAT rate on specific products and services.

However, the specifics of these reforms remain unclear.

Social secretariats have pointed out the absence of detailed guidelines for calculating the adjusted wage indexation.

Furthermore, a comprehensive list of sectors affected by the VAT increase has not been provided.

Deadlines are looming for some measures. The wage indexation cap, scheduled to take effect in 2026, requires parliamentary approval by the end of this month.

Similarly, the capital gains tax on financial assets, part of the government’s earlier summer agreement, faces a time crunch.

Finance Minister Jan Jambon has initiated an inquiry into whether it can still be implemented by 1 January, reports De Tijd.

Tuesday evening’s meeting will see deputy prime ministers addressing these loose ends.

While no end time for the talks has been set, some sources suggest significant progress might not be achievable just yet. A government insider remarked that much remains unclear across multiple issues.

