Disability discrimination on the rise in Belgium last year

Credit: Unsplash

UNIA reported 1,267 cases of disability-related discrimination last year, the highest number in five years, and opened 582 official investigations.

Disability-related discrimination accounted for 28% of all cases handled by UNIA, second only to racism-related cases at 31%.

Many of these cases were raised by individuals with disabilities, highlighting difficulties in accessing reasonable accommodations and having their legal rights respected, according to UNIA.

Employment was the most affected sector, making up nearly 35% of disability discrimination cases, followed by issues in finance and insurance, housing, and healthcare.

UNIA noted that many employers are not fully aware of their responsibilities or how to implement measures to support employees with disabilities.

The centre criticised the slow progress in creating an inclusive society and called for strong, decisive action from all levels of government, particularly under the new federal disability plan expected by early 2026.

"The right of people with disabilities to full inclusion is not a privilege; it has been enshrined in our Constitution since 2021," said Patrick Charlier, director of UNIA.

UNIA urged authorities to address the recommendations made by the United Nations during Belgium’s evaluation scheduled for September 2024.

