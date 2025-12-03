Twenty additional police officers deployed at Brussels-Midi station

Minister of Interior Affairs Bernard Quintin visits the Brussels-Midi station to discuss police presence in the station, on Wednesday 03 December 2025. Credit: Belga / Max Lohest

Twenty members of the federal police intervention force will reinforce the railway police at the Midi station starting on Thursday, Belga News Agency reports.

This was announced on Wednesday by Interior Minister Bernard Quintin during a press conference at the Brussels station, organised one year after the opening of a police station there.

In addition to announcing the additional deployment, the minister and the police also took stock of the police station's first year.

More than 6,000 people visited the station in one year, half of whom were issued with a fine, while the other half were redirected to the railway companies (SNCB or Eurostar) or the local police.

More than 70% of the fines issued were mainly for theft of luggage or documents, and just under 20% were for loss of documents. A small proportion concerned offences against persons.

"The figures show that there has been a 20-25% decrease in incidents. This police station is really effective,‘ Bernard Quintin emphasised. "It is very important to have a police presence that is visible to ensure that all passengers feel safe."

The minister also responded to the attack on two ticket clerks last Sunday in front of the Midi station. They were targeted by an individual armed with an iron bar.

"The attack is totally unacceptable. That is why I want to strengthen security in and around the station," he said.

He also returned to the division of responsibilities between the different levels of police, explaining that the local police are responsible for security around the station, while the federal railway police are responsible for security inside the building.

"These are debates that do not interest me as Minister of the Interior. There is no reason why security should not be ensured when you leave the station."

However, opening a police station similar to the one at Brussels-North is not yet on the agenda. "Opening a police station means that there must be people to work there. If the need arises, based on crime figures, it is something we will consider," the minister suggested.

Bernard Quintin also discussed his future plans to ensure the safety of travellers in Brussels. "I intend to strengthen security in the metro. This is one of the objectives of the merger of the police zones in Brussels, with the creation of a 'metro police' to ensure security in these high-traffic areas."

"The results are quite positive and, on a human level, very good," said federal police spokesman Régis Kalut. "The Midi station is an international station. There were requests, mainly from foreign travellers."

Local groups want more

The Forty Committees, a coalition of neighbourhood associations in Brussels, praised the plan to deploy additional officers. Spokesperson Eric Vandezande acknowledged the benefits of the Midi Station police post, describing it as a step towards community policing.

However, Vandezande criticised the Federal Government’s policies, which he claims exacerbate issues around the North and Midi stations. He argued that years of poor management in the areas of asylum and migration have led to increasing insecurity in these neighbourhoods.

He called for a comprehensive approach for Brussels, including investments in the local judiciary and long-term solutions for the social challenges in station areas. While the added officers are a positive development, Vandezande said, a broader and sustainable strategy is needed to create meaningful change.

Vandezande pointed out that while the Brussels-Midi police post provides community policing within the station, it does not extend to the surrounding neighbourhood.

Conversely, at North Station, there is a police commissariat in the neighbourhood but no presence at the station itself.

Drug-related problems and associated incidents remain a major concern in the area, with commuters entering the Brabant neighbourhood often encounter vulnerable people openly using heroin and crack cocaine.

He stressed the importance of placing a police post at North Station and urged the Brussels Region and federal government to work together on a plan to address the social issues surrounding both stations.

Related News