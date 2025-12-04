Nine out of ten Belgian property investors prioritise decarbonisation

Reducing carbon emissions is a top priority for the Belgian real estate sector, according to findings from the first low-carbon investor barometer published on Thursday.

Nearly nine out of ten real estate investors in Belgium consider decarbonisation crucial, even amidst macroeconomic pressures.

However, 58% believe Belgium is lagging behind its neighbours in these efforts, citing the lack of common standards as the primary obstacle (30%), followed by challenges in measurement tools (19%) and a shortage of expertise (14%).

A regulatory framework at both Belgian and European levels is considered necessary by 68% of investors, although 30% view it as a hindrance.

The transition to low-carbon practices is primarily driven by the renovation of existing buildings, a preferred strategy for 70% of investors, far ahead of low-carbon acquisitions (19%) or portfolio adjustments (9%).

For 49% of investors, concerns about the liquidity of assets are the main motivator for pursuing carbon neutrality, with tenant and customer demand accounting for 23%. Climate-related motivations rank third at 16%.

While 77% of Belgian investors have adopted a low-carbon strategy, 21% still lack any concrete carbon goals.

The barometer’s findings are based on input from 43 active investors in Belgium across major real estate segments, collectively managing portfolios worth over €42 billion.

It was conducted by Pulse (Groupe CFE) in collaboration with the Belgian Green Building Council (BGBC) and the real estate news publisher Expertise.

