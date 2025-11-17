Brussels climbs back into world's top 50 best cities

Mont des Arts Brussels. Credit: Jilke Tielemans/The Brussels Times

After dropping out of the top 50 last year, Brussels has climbed back up in the rankings of the best cities in the world, compiled by the Resonance tourism and real estate communications company.

Out of the top 100 cities, Brussels was ranked 48th best – eight spots higher than in 2024. The Belgian capital ranked just behind Montreal (Canada) and Budapest (Hungary) – with the company saying that Brussels closed 2025 with "record-breaking tourism momentum."

"Belgium's capital welcomes the world as one of the continent’s fastest-growing tourism markets," they said, adding that everything is in place for the city to start 2026 "positioned for transformative infrastructure investment and sustained real estate expansion."

"The construction boom that delivered much-needed housing through 2025 sets the stage for continued expansion, with property analysts projecting steady 3% annual price growth through 2027," they said.

Creating future momentum

The city benefits from the "iconic" Grand Place being at the heart of the city, which is ranked 27th globally for 'walkability' and 20th for 'biking'. It also praised its "strategic investments" that are positioning Brussels for its next growth phase.

The report was created in collaboration with market research company Ipsos and focused on three main criteria: liveability, lovability, and prosperity.

Liveability provides an overview of the quality of the "natural and built environments," considering aspects such as rent, existing landmarks, and air quality, while lovability examines activities, cultural experiences, and dining options. Lastly, prosperity looks at factors including education, GDP, and unemployment.

Looking into the tourism sector, the report cites Brussels' "remarkable 2025 performance, creating future momentum." Additionally, Brussels Airport will start construction of its Hub 3.0 in early 2027 – which will feature the expansion of its terminal, an intermodal hub, and new hotel facilities, scheduled for phased completion by 2032.

"This $600-million investment reinforces the city's 19th-ranked airport while supporting future passenger growth," the report added.

Additionally, they also pointed to the fact that, as the administrative centre for the European Union, Brussels attracts international talent that feeds its cultural landscape – featuring 24th-ranked museums and diverse neighbourhoods.

Lastly, the city's Top 25 universities help produce the 24th-highest Educational Attainment globally, powering Brussels to combine European institutional stability with dynamic investment opportunities well into the future.

Like last year, London (1st) is leading the rankings, followed by New York (2nd) and Paris (3rd). Rounding out the top five are Tokyo (4th) and Madrid (5th). Doha, the capital of Qatar, took the 100th spot on the list this year, right behind Birmingham (99th) in the United Kingdom and Bucharest (98th) in Romania.

Related News