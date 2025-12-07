Google reveals Belgium's most searched terms in 2025

A man walks past the Google logo at the Google Campus in Warsaw. Sergei GAPON / AFP

Google revealed the searches with the highest rise compared to the previous year, Belga News Agency reports.

The assassinated far-right activist Charlie Kirk and Chinese Labubu figures topped the rankings in 2025.

Internet users in Belgium googled en masse the far-right Christian fundamentalist influencer following his fatal shooting on 10 September at a university campus in Utah, USA.

Tomorrowland, the famous Belgian music festival, ranked second after it was hit by a major fire which drew headlines around the world. Third was the US serial killer Ed Gein, who was the focus of a popular series on Netflix.

Chinese Labubu figures landed in fourth place, while the FIFA Club World Cup ranked fifth.

In sixth place was DeepSeek, the Chinese AI tool. The seventh and eighth spots went to notable deaths: Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne and French rapper Werenoi.

Football rounded off the top 10, with the late Portuguese player Diogo Jota in ninth place, following his tragic car accident which took his life, and streaming service DAZN in tenth.

Among famous Belgians, Flemish singer, presenter and actor Wendy Van Wanten ranked third after increased searches resulting from her official recognition of her son Clément by Belgian Prince Laurent.

For international celebrities, French coach of Belgium’s national football team Rudi Garcia was second only to American Youtuber MrBeast.

The Belgian Cats, the national women’s basketball team, were the most-searched athletes, followed by cycling champion Tim Wellens and tennis player Zizou Bergs.

