Former Red Devil Glen De Boeck dies aged 54

Former Belgian footballer and coach Glen De Boeck has died aged 54, following a cerebral haemorrhage during the night from Sunday to Monday, his family announced.

De Boeck suffered the haemorrhage on Friday and was placed in a coma at Antwerp University Hospital.

He earned 36 caps for the Belgian national team and scored one goal during his international career. Most of his club football was played at Anderlecht (1995–2005), where he won three league titles. Before that, he developed at Boom and began his professional career at Mechelen (1992–1995). Recurring knee injuries led to his retirement as a player in 2005.

Immediately after retiring on 8 February 2005, he became an assistant coach to Frank Vercauteren at Anderlecht.

As a head coach, De Boeck led several clubs including Cercle Brugge (2007–2010), Germinal Beerschot (2010), VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands (2011), Waasland-Beveren (2012–2013), Mouscron (2016), and Kortrijk, whom he managed twice. His first spell at Kortrijk in 2017–2018 included leading the team to the semi-finals of the Belgian Cup. His last management role was with the same club in 2023 after a brief stint at Lokeren failed to prevent their relegation.

He was dismissed by Kortrijk in December 2023, just two months after his return.

De Boeck passed away surrounded by his family, having endured the loss of both his parents earlier in the year, within weeks of each other.

